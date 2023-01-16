ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Bug

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!. Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend. Bug is currently in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: Leslie Williams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leslie L. Williams is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for failing to register as a sex offender. According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, his last known address was near 10th and Forest in Kansas City, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Zoo asking for help voting on name of baby rhino

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo needs your help. After the recent birth of a baby eastern black rhinoceros, the Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming it. The request from the Zoo comes after the Zoo hosted a gender reveal on Sunday. Animal care...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Judge approves settlement in deadly Westport firetruck crash

Saving sea turtles - in Missouri? Limited-time event aims to lend a fin. SEALIFE KC’s newest event, “Sea Turtle Rescue,” helps kids learn about obstacles that turtles might face and learn what a healthy sea turtle looks like and needs. With 100 days to go, KCMO continues...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy