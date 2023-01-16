Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Overland Park rolls out new glass recycling program
The City of Overland Park has partnered with Ripple Glass to provide glass recycling at six apartment complexes.
Kansas City mother relieved after baby at center of Amber Alert safely returned
A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her six-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.
KCTV 5
Head mouser of now defunct KCPD Mounted Patrol needs medical treatment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A member of the now defunct Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department’s Mounted Patrol needs help. Tommy, a 16-year-old cat, has developed two tumors in less than a year. Now, a retired KCPD police officer is fighting to make sure her former partner gets the care he deserves.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Bug
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Bug!. Bug is a 6-and-1/2-year-old terrier mix who has been at Great Plains SPCA for 610 days. That’s more than a year-and-a-half!. She is looking for a nice quiet home where she can focus on being your best friend. Bug is currently in...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Leslie Williams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leslie L. Williams is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Missouri for failing to register as a sex offender. According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, his last known address was near 10th and Forest in Kansas City, Missouri. His current whereabouts are unknown, however.
New and coming-soon businesses to Kansas City
As KC continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
Johnson County fire crews investigate Popeyes restaurant fire in Mission
Johnson County fire crews are investigating a fire at the Popeyes restaurant in Mission, Kansas, early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
KC Zoo asking for help voting on name of baby rhino
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo needs your help. After the recent birth of a baby eastern black rhinoceros, the Zoo is asking for the public’s help naming it. The request from the Zoo comes after the Zoo hosted a gender reveal on Sunday. Animal care...
This Kansas City Area Ghost Town Was Part of Underground Railroad
Of all the ghost towns in Missouri and surrounding states, few have the history of this one near Kansas City. It was a vital part of the underground railroad and it's actually making something of a comeback. I saw the Quindaro Townsite mentioned on the Missouri sub-Reddit in a conversation...
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large
The Kansas City Police Department says 8-month-old Malani Avery has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.
Leawood family mourns woman killed by suspected drunk driver
Police said the driver was going more than twice the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
Suspects at large after Blue Springs home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
Paying it Forward to a man who keeps Troost Lake Park clean
Jonnie Lee and his team of volunteers work every weekend to keep Troost Lake Park litter-free
Kansas City police find 24-year-old’s body in vehicle
Kansas City police are now investigating a homicide after finding a man's body in a vehicle Tuesday.
KCTV 5
Saving sea turtles - in Missouri? Limited-time event aims to lend a fin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saving sea turtles may seem like a downstream problem for animal lovers in Kansas and Missouri, but aquarist Traci Cameron says it’s closer to home than you may think. “Especially being here in the Midwest, any of our pollution that we do here it...
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
KCTV 5
Judge approves settlement in deadly Westport firetruck crash
Saving sea turtles - in Missouri? Limited-time event aims to lend a fin. SEALIFE KC’s newest event, “Sea Turtle Rescue,” helps kids learn about obstacles that turtles might face and learn what a healthy sea turtle looks like and needs. With 100 days to go, KCMO continues...
KCTV 5
Theft and vandalism force Kansas City building to shut down, closing daycare
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local daycare has had to close because of theft and vandalism damage, leaving families to quickly find other child care. Upper Room Early Learning Center had been leasing space from the Swope Ridge Geriatric Center, which moved out of its building at 5900 Swope Parkway last spring. The building is owned by Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Police seeking surveillance in Blue Springs home invasion, Independence shooting and police chase
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police are asking the public to check their surveillance video after a home invasion and police chase that wound through several areas of eastern Jackson County, Missouri. Blue Springs police said this started as a home invasion. Officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of...
Comments / 0