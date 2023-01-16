ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
The Spun

NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer

The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule

The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately.  Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers.  So what's the problem? The Niners played two ...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired

The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
ng-sportingnews.com

Longest plays in NFL playoff history: Bengals' Sam Hubbard adds to list with fumble return TD vs. Ravens

Sam Hubbard showed off that speed from his lacrosse days. The fifth-year Bengals defensive end raced 98 yards for the longest fumble recovery touchdown in NFL playoff history Sunday night after scooping up a fumble by Ravens QB Tyler Huntley early in the fourth quarter. Huntley tried to leap over the pile to score a touchdown but had the ball knocked out by linebacker Logan Wilson.
NBC Washington

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. C.J. Stroud is officially going pro. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Monday that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He took to social media to thank Buckeyes fans and share his decision.
NBC Washington

Which City Has Hosted the Most Super Bowls?

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Arizona is back under center. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and west of Phoenix, is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the NFL’s...
