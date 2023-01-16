Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement
As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002. So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule
The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately. Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers. So what's the problem? The Niners played two ...
Bills' Micah Hyde will not play vs. Bengals in Divisional round
No Micah Hyde just yet for the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday that Hyde will not return to the lineup in the Divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals. “He’s not going to see action in this game,” McDermott said via video conference. Last week,...
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
NBC Washington
Dallas Cowboys Finally Defeat Tom Brady in Historic Playoff Win Over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys made history Monday night during the NFC wild card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating Tom Brady for the first time… EVER!. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Buccaneers. In...
ng-sportingnews.com
Longest plays in NFL playoff history: Bengals' Sam Hubbard adds to list with fumble return TD vs. Ravens
Sam Hubbard showed off that speed from his lacrosse days. The fifth-year Bengals defensive end raced 98 yards for the longest fumble recovery touchdown in NFL playoff history Sunday night after scooping up a fumble by Ravens QB Tyler Huntley early in the fourth quarter. Huntley tried to leap over the pile to score a touchdown but had the ball knocked out by linebacker Logan Wilson.
NBC Washington
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. C.J. Stroud is officially going pro. The Ohio State quarterback announced on Monday that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He took to social media to thank Buckeyes fans and share his decision.
NBC Washington
Which City Has Hosted the Most Super Bowls?
Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Arizona is back under center. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals and west of Phoenix, is the host venue for Super Bowl LVII. It marks Arizona’s fourth time hosting the NFL’s...
