Baltimore Police: One man dead, another injured in double shooting Sunday night on Edmondson Avenue

One man was killed and another was hospitalized Sunday night in a double shooting in West Baltimore, according to police.

Baltimore Police announced the death of Kwantez Charles Henson, 23, in a news release Monday afternoon.

In a news release early Monday morning, Baltimore Police said they were alerted to the gunfire in the Mosher neighborhood by a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Henson was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was pronounced dead at 3:12 a.m., police said Monday.

A 52-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg, and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the department’s Western District are investigating the shooting. Those with information are asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2477.

Baltimore Sun reporter Mary Carole McCauley contributed to this article.