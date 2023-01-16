Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Bills Provide Update On Damar Hamlin's Status With Team
The Bills have provided an update on Damar Hamlin's status with the team.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Look: NFL World Is Furious With Playoff Schedule
The architect of this year's NFL Playoff schedule should probably be relieved of his job, effective immediately. Tonight, the wild card round wraps up with the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The winner will move on to play the San Francisco 49ers. So what's the problem? The Niners played two ...
Bills' Micah Hyde will not play vs. Bengals in Divisional round
No Micah Hyde just yet for the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday that Hyde will not return to the lineup in the Divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals. “He’s not going to see action in this game,” McDermott said via video conference. Last week,...
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Be Fired
The NFL World has had it with prominent analyst Tony Dungy on Wednesday night. Following his less-than-stellar performance in the Jaguars vs. Chargers game, Dungy is now taking some heat for a much more troubling reason. Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach turned NFL analyst, tweeted out a ...
NECN
Cowboys Won't Replace Kicker Brett Maher Vs. 49ers Despite PAT Misses
Cowboys won't replace kicker Maher vs. 49ers despite PAT misses originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As most football fans know, NFL playoff games often come down to one final kick. And with the Dallas Cowboys preparing to face the 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs, they evidently...
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, literally a Canton Legend, owes much to Mount Union's Larry Kehres
While Larry Kehres believes in Nick Sirianni, he had to wonder what his star pupil got himself into. Fifteen months ago, Kehres was on the road, checking up on the Toledo Rockets, whose defensive coordinator is his son Vince, and whose head coach, Jason Candle, played for him at Mount Union. ...
'All starts with trust': Jim Schwartz banking on innate ability to communicate with Browns
BEREA — Marvin Lewis noticed several things about Jim Schwartz during their time together with the Baltimore Ravens in the mid-to-late 1990s. One of the things that stood out to him the most was the way Schwartz, then just a defensive quality control coach, was able to communicate. It didn't matter if Schwartz...
ng-sportingnews.com
Longest plays in NFL playoff history: Bengals' Sam Hubbard adds to list with fumble return TD vs. Ravens
Sam Hubbard showed off that speed from his lacrosse days. The fifth-year Bengals defensive end raced 98 yards for the longest fumble recovery touchdown in NFL playoff history Sunday night after scooping up a fumble by Ravens QB Tyler Huntley early in the fourth quarter. Huntley tried to leap over the pile to score a touchdown but had the ball knocked out by linebacker Logan Wilson.
NECN
How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants Divisional Round Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
How to watch Eagles vs. Giants divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The league's top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their playoff run when they host the New York Giants in their divisional-round showdown. Giants’ signal caller Daniel Jones led New York to an almost perfect game...
NECN
Krejci: Bruins' Coaching Change ‘Helped a Lot'
David Krejci: Bruins' coaching change 'helped a lot' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins are on pace to finish with one of the best regular-season records in NHL history. On Monday, they improved to 34-5-4 with a dominant win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Two of the biggest...
