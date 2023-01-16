Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home
Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither was the first player after the national title win to declare his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he’s the first former Bulldog to announce his transfer intentions. Seither announced Monday that he’d be attended Georgia Tech to complete his career....
BREAKING: Justus Terry Commits to Georgia
2025 defensive lineman Justus "Jay" Terry has committed to the University of Georgia. Terry was in town for the National Championship celebration on Saturday and has locked down his commitment to the University of Georgia. Terry is a 6'5, 265 pound prospect that plays both offensive and defensive line for...
Stetson Bennett Mourns Deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
Stetson Bennett became the latest member of the Georgia football program to mourn the deaths of Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died Sunday morning in a car accident in Athens, Ga.
HEALTH SCORES: Jan. 6 - Jan. 13
♦ Peking Chinese Restaurant, 5340 Ga. Highway 20, Covington; Jan. 6; Routine; 81/B.
38th annual event in Newton County celebrates Martin Luther King's Beloved Community
COVINGTON — The keynote speaker at the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Newton County called on the community to continue to work toward King’s vision of a Beloved Community. James Wilson, a Newton County native, student organizer, legislative advocate and sophomore at Georgia State University,...
Piedmont Newton Hospital, with Newton County Health Department, earns car seat mini gran
COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and the Newton County Health Department received the 2023 Car Seat Mini Grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health's Injury Prevention Program. Through the mini grant, Piedmont Newton and the local health department work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Newton County. The governor’s Office of Highway Safety funds this program to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in cars.
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DOCKET NO.2023-CV-1029 IN REM DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VS.
CITATION IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY GEORGIA DOCKET NO.2023-CV-1029 IN REM DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION VS. 0.022 acres of land; and certain easement rights; and Cong Yu Li; Country Walk Properties, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; John Doe A; John Doe B; John Doe C; John Doe D; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County, individually The said named persons and any and all other persons known and unknown claiming any right, title, power, interest, ownership, equity, claim or demand in and to the lands hereinafter described, and all occupants, tenants, lessees, licensees and all holders, owners and users of ways and easements in, across, over and under said land are hereby notified, under the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-4 through 32-3-19, providing for the exercise of the power of eminent domain by the State of Georgia, or any of its subdivisions, or by any county of such State, as follows: That the above stated case, being a condemnation in rem against the property hereinafter described, was filed in said Court on the 9th day of January, 2023; That, in accordance with provisions of the aforesaid Official Code, a Declaration of Taking, duly authorized and properly executed as provided by the Official Code, has been made and filed in said case, declaring the necessity for and exercising the power of taking the said described lands for State-aid public road purposes, thereby vesting the title to same in the Department of Transportation; and, in pursuance of such authority, the Department of Transportation has deposited with the Parcel No. 133 Clerk of the Superior Court of said County $3,500.00 as the just compensation for the said lands described; and all persons claiming such fund or any interest therein, are hereby required to make known their claims to the Court; In accordance with the provisions of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, the Plaintiff-Condemnor has prayed the Court for Immediate possession of said property, and all persons having any interest in or claim against such property, as above set forth, are required by the Order of the Judge of said Court to surrender possession of the property to the Department of Transportation no later than 30 days from filing of the Declaration of Taking. That in accordance with the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Section 32- 3-13 through 32-3-19, if the owner, or any of the owners, or any person having a claim against or interest in said property, shall be dissatisfied with the compensation, as estimated in the Declaration of Taking and deposited in Court, such person or persons, or any of them, shall have the right, at any time subsequent to the filing of the Declaration and the deposit of the fund into Court but not later than 30 days following the date of service as provided for in the Official Code of Georgia Annotated Sections 32-3-8 through 32-3-10 to file with the Court a notice of appeal, the same to be in writing and made a part of the record in the proceedings. The said property, as thus affected, is described as follows: SEE PAGE 20-A; 20-B; FOR DESCRIPTION This 9th day of January ,2023. Deputy /s/ Andrea Chenault Clerk Superior Court ROCKDALE COUNTY Parcel No. 133 PROJECT NO.: STP00-0922-00(006), P.I. 0013628 COUNTY: Rockdale County PARCEL NO.: 133 REQUIRED R/W: 0.022 acres of land; and certain easement rights; PROPERTY OWNERS: Cong Yu Li; Country Walk Properties, Inc.; Rockdale Land Partners, LLC, I; John Doe A; John Doe B; John Doe C; John Doe D; Snapping Shoals Electric Membership Corporation; Tax Commissioner of Rockdale County. All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot 202 of the 10th Land District of Rockdale County, Georgia, being more particularly described as follows: RIGHT OF WAY BEGINNING at a point 53.26 feet left of and opposite Station 261+00.08 on the construction centerline of C/L SR 162/Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence S 78°15'07.3" W a distance of 10.78 feet to a point 64.05 feet left of and opposite station 261+00.26 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 6°42'18.5" W a distance of 85.02 feet to a point 55.00 feet left of and opposite station 261+85.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 22°58'04.0" W a distance of 49.01 feet to a point 63.51 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.38 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 75°55'46.1" E a distance of 12.65 feet to a point 50.87 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.62 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 11°51'34.7" E a distance of 128.60 feet to a point 53.14 feet left of and opposite station 261+04.77 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 11°15'03.5" E a distance of 4.68 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.022 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised: Sheet Nos. 33 and 113 on December 10, 2021and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Parcel No. 133 Permanent Easement For the Construction and Maintenance of Slopes and Utilities BEGINNING at a point 85.31 feet left of and opposite Station 261+00.63 on the construction centerline of C/L SR 162/Salem Road on Georgia Highway Project No. STP00-0922-00(006); running thence N 11°04'05.3" W a distance of 132.06 feet to a point 81.16 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.06 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence N 75°55'46.1" E a distance of 17.65 feet to a point 63.51 feet left of and opposite station 262+33.38 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 22°58'04.0"E a distance of 49.01 feet to a point 55.00 feet left of and opposite station 261+85.00 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 6°42'18.5" E a distance of 85.02 feet to a point 64.05 feet left of and opposite station 261+00.26 on said construction centerline laid out for C/L SR 162/Salem Road; thence S 78°15'07.3" W a distance of 21.27 feet back to the point of BEGINNING. Containing 0.073 acres more or less. The title, estate or interest in the above-described land, required by condemnor and now taken by condemnor for public use is as follows: Fee simple title to the above-described land as shown described within on the attached plats dated November 13, 2019; Last Revised: Sheet Nos. 33 and 113 on December 10, 2021and attached hereto as Annex 1-A. Upon completion of construction, nothing in this grant shall prevent the placement or replacement of parking spaces on the permanent easement acquired where the parking spaces are otherwise in accord with all applicable law, rules, regulations and DOT guidelines. Parcel No. 133 905-92108 1/18 25 2023.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of JOSEPHINE L. KNOWLES, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Samuel Glenn Knowles Personal Representative's Address: 2540 Rockbridge Rd, Conyers, GA 30012 This 9th day of January, 2023 908-91888 1/18 25 2/1 8 2023.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 10 - Jan. 16, 2023:. • Matthew Ryan Davis, 35, Granite Drive, Conyers; DUI - alcohol, knowingly driving motor vehicle...
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2023:. • Edgar Lewis Banks, 30, Arch Helms Road, Americus; aggravated stalking.
ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE
ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA § 40-11-19(a) (2), that each of the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at 2481 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers, GA 30012 The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as: Mercury 2005 Grand Marquis 2MEFM74W35X646596 TAG# PMD4875 GA Chrysler 2012 200 1C3CCBAB3CN271677 TAG# SAB3389 GA Anyone with an ownership interest in any of these vehicles should contact the following business immediately: Quick Drop Impounding, Towing, and Recovery 2481 Old Covington Hwy SW, Conyers GA 30012 678-210-0245 928-92353 1/18 25 2023.
