Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WITN

Man gets prison time after shooting near federal courthouse

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting near the U.S. Courthouse in Elizabeth City has landed a man in federal prison for more than eight years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Amos Parker, also known as “Bay Bay”, was sentenced today in Raleigh. The feds say Parker,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for ammunition charge in connection with shooting incident near federal courthouse

An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to 103 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, also known as “Bay Bay,” pleaded guilty to the charges on October 18, 2022.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
