6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 suspects in shooting outside Suffolk restaurant arrested: Police
Four suspects connected to a shooting outside of the High Tide Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Suffolk have been arrested, according to Suffolk Police.
4 people, including 2 minors, arrested after shooting near Suffolk restaurant
Four people, including two minors, were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Suffolk.
Police respond to armed robbery at Laskin Road 7-Eleven
Police are now investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.
Hopewell Police investigating double homicide after 'rolling gun battle'
Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were killed early Wednesday morning in what was described as a "rolling gun battle."
Clue led family to missing teen's body; 'off-again, on-again' boyfriend arrested
The body of a missing Williamsburg teenager was discovered by her family last Friday in rural Isle of Wight County after a friend gave them her location based her previous social media activity.
Man killed, another hurt in Park Place section of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in the Park Place section of Norfolk early Sunday morning, police said. The investigation began when police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 4:40 a.m. after two men showed up with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Deputy back on his feet following shootout with homicide suspect in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A Chesapeake sheriff's deputy is back on his feet following a shootout with a homicide suspect in Hampton roughly one week ago. Investigator Scott Chambers was part of a task force helping Hampton police serve an arrest warrant to 46-year-old Lamont Lewis, the husband of a woman found dead on Christmas day.
Virginia Beach man arrested following chase with officers
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in custody following a foot pursuit with Virginia Beach officers Friday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said they got an alert from a gun detection technology, ShotSpotter, in the 100 block of Ocean Side Court just after 3:30 p.m. When officers...
Portsmouth woman killed in crash in Caroline County
According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 near the intersection of Route 17 and Camden Road.
1 dead, another injured after Colonial Ave. double shooting: Police
Norfolk police have confirmed that 37-year-old Omon Hamlin has died as a result of his injuries from a double shooting in Norfolk on Saturday.
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified. An adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.
An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.
Police identify 23-year-old killed in shooting on Stonecypher Court in VB
A 23-year-old man died in a shooting last week in Virginia Beach. Just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, Virginia Beach police responded to the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court for a report of a shooting.
Chief Drew offers update on where Richneck investigation stands
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nearly two weeks have passed since the shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, and no criminal charges have been brought forward in the case. However, that could change, depending on the course of an ongoing police investigation. Police accuse a 6-year-old student of intentionally...
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Man gets prison time after shooting near federal courthouse
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting near the U.S. Courthouse in Elizabeth City has landed a man in federal prison for more than eight years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Amos Parker, also known as “Bay Bay”, was sentenced today in Raleigh. The feds say Parker,...
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for ammunition charge in connection with shooting incident near federal courthouse
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to 103 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, also known as “Bay Bay,” pleaded guilty to the charges on October 18, 2022.
Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report
Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.
19-year-old killed in Hampton shooting Sunday night
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Hampton over the weekend, police said in a press release. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the first block of County Street.
