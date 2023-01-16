Read full article on original website
Related
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
KEYT
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist — 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán — was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility where opponents had camped out for months in an attempt to halt its construction.
KEYT
Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch’s ties to yacht
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and Swiss national. The Justice Department says he was an employee of Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire Russian oligarch and ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Another defendant, Richard Masters, was arrested by Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. He’s a British businessman who ran a yacht management company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Vekselberg’s yacht, Tango, was seized last April.
KEYT
Militants attack police post in Pakistan, killing 2 officers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say militants attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another. Officials say the attack happened late Saturday in Zardad Dahri, which is in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The shooting came two days after a similar attack in Khyber district that killed three police officers and wounded two. No one claimed responsiblity for Saturday’s attack. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the Khyber attack. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.
KEYT
Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, federal prosecutors said in court documents. Holmes, who was CEO of Theranos during the company’s turbulent 15-year history,...
KEYT
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop’s family is left shaken
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Every day when Marie Carmel Daniel’s husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti’s gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day her smiling spouse of 18 years,...
KEYT
Egypt frees businessman, son after 2 years of detention
CAIRO (AP) — Family members say Egyptian authorities have released a prominent businessman and his son after more than two years in pre-trial detention while officials investigated possible terrorism-related charges. Safwan Thabet, founder and former CEO of dairy and juice producer Juhayna Food Industries, and his son Seif el-Din Thabet, walked free late Saturday. State-run media also reported their release but there was no official comment. Authorities arrested Safwan Thabet in December 2020, and he remained in detention pending an investigation into accusations that he helped fund a terrorist group — a reference to the the Muslim Brotherhood, which Egypt banned as a terrorist organization. His son, Seif, was detained two months later on the same charges.
KEYT
Lead Supreme Court investigator on Dobbs leak makes clear she spoke to all nine justices
The Supreme Court marshal who investigated last year’s leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has revealed that she spoke to all nine justices and found nothing to implicate them or their spouses. Friday’s remarks by Marshal Gail Curley come after the court’s investigative report on the...
KEYT
Bombing derails passenger train in SW Pakistan, injures 15
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a bomb planted on the tracks by suspected militants derailed a passenger train in a remote area in the country’s southwest, injuring at least 15 people. The officials say the train was passing through the district of Bolan in Baluchistan province when the bomb went off. A district administrator says rescuers have transported the injured to a nearby hospital, and engineers are repairing the damaged rail tracks. Hours later, a separatist group claimed responsibility for the attack. For over a decade, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists seeking autonomy from the Islamabad government or outright independence.
‘Hero’ Good Samaritans Wrestled Gun From California Mass Shooter
California officials are heralding the efforts of two community members who were able to disarm the 72-year-old shooter who killed 10 people and wounded 10 others late Saturday at a dance studio. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna confirmed two good Samaritans disarmed the suspect, identified as Huu Can Tran, at a dance studio in Alhambra, California, shortly after he carried out another shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday. Luna said the Alhambra incident happened “within 20 to 30 minutes” of the mass shooting. “He was disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes, because they...
Comments / 0