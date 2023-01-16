ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Emma Raducanu ‘very up’ for Coco Gauff challenge in Australian Open second round

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmV0W_0kG10P0f00

Emma Raducanu gave herself a clean bill of health at the Australian Open as she looked ahead to a mouth-watering second-round clash with Coco Gauff .

It will pit probably the two biggest young stars in the game against each other, with both having transcended tennis in a way that even dominant world number one Iga Swiatek has not yet managed.

Excitement about the potential match-up was tempered from Raducanu’s side by an ankle injury suffered in Auckland 11 days ago that threatened her participation in the tournament.

She had it taped up on Monday and looked tentative at first against German Tamara Korpatsch on serve and moving out wide to her backhand but settled into the match well and finished the 6-3 6-2 win with a beaming smile on her face.

“I’m obviously really happy to be through to the second round,” she said. “It was always going to be difficult, coming in with so little prep and being out there.

“Everything I’ve done has been quite controlled the last week. So to test it out in a real match and with the unpredictability and stuff, I was just getting used to it in the beginning. But it felt good.”

Raducanu needed three sets to get past Korpatsch in their only previous meeting on clay last spring but that is the German’s best surface and this turned out to be rather a gentle lob of a draw.

Korpatsch offered little to trouble Raducanu and the British player had chances in virtually all her opponent’s service games.

She was twice pegged back from a break ahead in the early stages but another break for 4-3 was the start of a run of six games in a row that put an increasingly confident-looking Raducanu in complete control of the match.

The 20-year-old’s struggles last year were in part a legacy of her physical troubles but she also moved away from the attacking, first-strike tennis that was such a feature of her US Open triumph.

She worked at returning to that style under former coach Dmitry Tursunov before the Russian decided not to turn the partnership into a permanent one, and it appears that is also the direction of travel under his successor Sabastian Sachs.

Raducanu also felt the ankle injury allowed her to swing freely, saying: “If anything, it kind of alleviates any pressure because you’re like, ‘Well, I’ve done so well to get myself onto the court’, and my team has done so well.

“(Physio) Will (Herbert) has been working on it every single day. It’s just a great achievement for all of us. Then for me to be out there, it’s like I might as well just enjoy all the hard work we’ve done to get myself here.”

Although she is nearly a year and a half older then Gauff, who is still only 18, Raducanu should also feel a certain freedom given the American is a lot more experienced and the seventh seed.

“I’m really looking forward to this match,” said the British number one. “I’m very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she’s playing well.

“I think we’re both good, young players, we’re both coming through, part of the next generation of tennis, really. It’s going to be a great match.”

Gauff has built on her remarkable breakthrough as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, when she reached the fourth round, gaining experience and then stepping up last season by making the French Open final.

Raducanu is an admirer of the teenager, saying: “When she first came (through) at Wimbledon, I think after that it took her a little bit to adjust as well, but then she definitely found her feet.

“She’s playing really good tennis and looking really solid right now. She’s a great athlete with some big weapons. It’s going to be a tough opponent.”

Raducanu has not been overwhelmed with friends in the locker room but Gauff is someone who has been warm towards her, recognising what a challenging situation the Kent player found herself in after her stunning breakthrough triumph.

I feel like being from the UK, being the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I'm used to being an American.

Coco Gauff on Emma Raducanu

“I talk to her pretty much at all the tournaments,” said Gauff. “I didn’t really know her that well in juniors, but I’ve got to talk to her more on tour now.

“Obviously she’s gone through a lot of pressure, bursting onto the scene. I feel like probably more than I have experienced coming to win a slam.

“And especially I feel like being from the UK, being the first British person to do something in a long time, probably is a lot more pressure than what I’m used to being an American. Serena is retired now but she was always the American that people looked to.”

Gauff is rated as one of the favourites for the tournament and she began her campaign in confident fashion with a 6-1 6-4 victory over Czech Katerina Siniakova.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open

John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu takes positives out of Australian Open defeat by Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is still just 18 years old, yet she is competing in the main draw of the Australian Open for the fourth time. She has already been around the world countless times, she has overcome difficult moments and put hard lessons into action. Despite being a year and a half younger than Emma Raducanu, her opponent on Wednesday night, as a professional tennis player she has already seen so much more.
tennisuptodate.com

Jessica Pegula, world's richest tennis star, speaks on disparity in pay between male and female players - "I've played several joint events and I'm making significantly less"

She's the game's richest star and is worth more than Michael Jordan but Jessica Pegula isn't happy about the men's top tennis players making more money for winning tournaments than her. The American, 28, is the daughter of billionaire Terry Pegula, who owns a host of sports teams, most notably...
msn.com

Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury

Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
TheDailyBeast

Fans Taunt Ukrainian Tennis Star with Banned Russian Flag at Australian Open

The Ukraine ambassador to Australia has lodged a complaint after fans unfurled a Russian flag during the Australian open when a Ukraine player was on the court.Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted his condemnation on Tuesday. “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,” he wrote. “I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.”Tennis Australia had banned the flying of Russian and Belarus flags during the competition to avoid tension. Russian players are supposedly competing as neutral athletes not representing their country...
atptour.com

Nadal, Tsitsipas, Medvedev Eye Third Round On Australian Open Day 3

Felix, Hurkacz also in action as Tiafoe meets #NextGenATP Shang. Defending champion Rafael Nadal headlines a star-studded schedule Wednesday at the 2023 Australian Open, where the Spaniard seeks to carry the momentum from his opening win into a second-round clash against Mackenzie McDonald. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime...
The Associated Press

Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To understand McDonald’s...
Sporting News

Alex de Minaur cruises into the second round of the Australian Open

Australian hopeful Alex de Minaur made short work of Yu Hsiou Hsu during the night session of a frustrating day in Melbourne. After extreme heat and then an epic downpour halted the majority of matches across the afternoon and evening sessions, de Minaur made it his mission to put on a show in front of a raucous crowd as he sailed through to the second round.
The Independent

Dan Evans keeps cool amid controversy to reach Australian Open third round

Dan Evans kept his cool through an umpiring controversy to race past Jeremy Chardy and into the third round of the Australian Open.Evans had battled for three and a half hours to get past Facundo Bagnis in extreme heat in the first round but needed less than two hours to wrap up a 6-4 6-4 6-1 victory over 35-year-old Chardy in much cooler conditions.The veteran Frenchman was incensed by an incident in the seventh game of the first set when, facing break point, a ball fell out of his pocket during play, which would normally cause the point to be...
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 4 schedule including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur

Andy Murray continues his Australian Open campaign on Thursday against home favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.Murray rolled back the years to stun Matteo Berrettini in a five-set epic on Tuesday and is now looking to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time since 2017.Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Enzo Couacaud, following his impressive return to the Rod Laver Arena against the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena.Ons Jabeur then takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the night session, following an interesting matchup between fourth seed Caroline Garcia...
atptour.com

Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open

Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
atptour.com

Norrie Holds Off Lestienne, Hurkacz Survives In Five In Melbourne

Cameron Norrie was given a late-night scare by Constant Lestienne at the Australian Open on Wednesday, but the 11th seed showed nerves of steel to rally to victory against the free-hitting Frenchman and secure a third-round spot. After the pair split the first two sets on Court 13, Lestienne delivered...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy