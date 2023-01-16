Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Struggling pig kills butcher at slaughterhouse in Hong Kong
A butcher died while trying to slaughter a pig in Hong Kong on Friday, the city’s police said. The 61-year-old butcher, who worked in the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse on the city’s northern outskirts close to its border with mainland China, was knocked to the ground by the struggling pig and sustained a wound from a 40 centimeter (15 inch) meat cleaver, police told CNN.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
KEYT
Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say that three people have been killed and at least one person is missing after a boat carrying tourists capsized in the southeast of the country. Around two dozen people were rescued. The cause of the capsizing on Saturday wasn’t immediately known. The boat was carrying 29 people and 15 of them were foreigners. The vessel overturned at the Watamu Marine National Park and Reserve which is north of Mombasa. The nationalities of the foreigners who were involved weren’t immediately revealed.
KEYT
Bombing derails passenger train in SW Pakistan, injures 15
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a bomb planted on the tracks by suspected militants derailed a passenger train in a remote area in the country’s southwest, injuring at least 15 people. The officials say the train was passing through the district of Bolan in Baluchistan province when the bomb went off. A district administrator says rescuers have transported the injured to a nearby hospital, and engineers are repairing the damaged rail tracks. Hours later, a separatist group claimed responsibility for the attack. For over a decade, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists seeking autonomy from the Islamabad government or outright independence.
KEYT
China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New Year is...
KEYT
Bali welcomes back 1st flight from China as COVID rules ease
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A direct flight from China landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years on Sunday after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. At least 210 people were on board the chartered plane operated by Indonesia’s...
KEYT
Ryanair flight lands safely in Athens after bomb scare
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A scheduled flight from Katowice, Poland, has arrived safely at Athens International Airport after an alert was issued about a possible bomb onboard. The plane and the passengers were searched and no bomb was found, police said in a statement. The flight operated by Buzz, a Polish subsidiary of low-cost carrier Ryanair, arrived at the airport in Greece’s capital at 5:40 p.m. local time (1540 GMT) after being escorted through Greek airspace by two Hellenic Air Force F-16 fighters. The search for an explosive device lasted over an hour and turned up nothing. The airline has not made a statement and airport authorities didn’t respond to inquiries.
Chinese military vessels and aircraft approach Taiwan space again, defense ministry says
Chinese military aircraft and vessels approached Taiwanese waters, continuing the People's Liberation Army's almost routine presence in the area.
KEYT
Man’s body found in Serbia as Balkans struggles with floods
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says that a man’s body has been pulled out of a swollen river in a southwestern town and rescuers are searching for another man. Floods in the Balkans have closed down schools, cut railway traffic and soaked homes and farmland. The floods this week in Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania and Kosovo have been triggered by heavy rainfall and unseasonably warm weather. The temperatures dropped in most areas on Friday as rain turned into snow. Torrential rains that were unusual for winter months caused many small rivers and streams in the region to overflow. That caused flooding in the surrounding areas and forced people from their homes.
KEYT
Japan to lower COVID-19 to flu status, further easing rules
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to downgrade the legal status of COVID-19 to the equivalent of seasonal influenza in the spring, a move that would further relax mask wearing and other preventive measures as the country seeks to return to normalcy. Kishida said Friday he has instructed experts and government officials to discuss the details on lowering COVID-19’s status. A change would also remove self-isolation rules and other anti-virus requirements and allow COVID-19 patients to seek treatment at any hospital instead of only specialized facilities.
KEYT
UK judge rejects Uyghur bid to halt Xinjiang cotton imports
LONDON (AP) — A British judge has rejected a lawsuit that accused the U.K. government of allowing the import of cotton products associated with forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region. High Court justice Ian Dove ruled Friday against a Uyghur organization and a human rights group who claimed the government unlawfully failed to investigate conditions in which cotton was produced. The judge agreed with the British government that there are problems meeting the standard of evidence needed for criminal investigation and prosecution. But he said “there are clear and widespread abuses in the cotton industry” in Xinjiang. The lawsuit is one of several legal challenges aimed at pressing the U.K. and European Union to block Xinjiang cotton.
Clean energy gains a foothold in India, but coal still rules
BENGALURU, India — (AP) — For six years, Pravinbhai Parmar's farm in Gujarat state in western India has been lined with rice, wheat and solar panels. The 36-year-old is among a handful of farmers in his native Dhundi village who have been using solar power to irrigate crops.
KEYT
‘If war breaks out … I will just become cannon fodder:’ In Taiwan, ex-conscripts feel unprepared for potential China conflict
Rising concerns over increasingly aggressive military maneuvers by China have prompted Taiwan to extend the mandatory military service period most of its young men must serve. But former conscripts interviewed by CNN say Taipei will need to do far more than that if it is to make the training effective.
KEYT
IAEA says Fukushima water release to follow safety standards
TOKYO (AP) — The head of a U.N. nuclear agency task force assessing the safety of Japan’s plan to release treated water from the wreaked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea says Japanese regulators have shown their commitment to comply with international safety standards. International opposition to the plan has widened. Last week, the head of the 18-nation Pacific Island Forum expressed concern about any impact of radiation from the water on the livelihoods of people in the region and urged Japan to suspend the plan. Local fishing communities have also fiercely opposed the plan. Japan’s government said last week that the release is likely to begin sometime in the spring or summer and continue for decades.
KEYT
US confirmed country’s first case of Covid-19 three years ago Friday
Friday marks three years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in the United States. The virus still has not settled into a predictable pattern, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for the Covid-19 response, said this week. “We didn’t need to have this level of...
KEYT
Japan considers downgrading Covid-19 to same level as seasonal flu
Japan will consider downgrading Covid-19 to the same category as seasonal influenza this spring, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Friday. Kishida said he had instructed Health Ministry officials to discuss the move and his administration would also review rules on face masks and other pandemic measures. “In order to further...
Comments / 0