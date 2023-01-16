ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update

By Jamie Braidwood and Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUTm9_0kG10Liz00

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours.

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her ankle last week, but moved well on the opening day of the tournament and produced an attacking performance to dismiss the German 6-3 6-2 . The British No 1 will take on Coco Gauff next in a blockbuster clash between two teenage stars.

The first night session at Melbourne Park saw world No 1 Iga Swiatek survive a serious test against last season’s Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier. There was little to choose between the pair on Rod Laver Arena, with Niemeier serving for the second set only for Swiatek to fight back and claim a 6-4 7-5 victory. Daniil Medvedev , who was beaten by Nadal in last year’s final, was then impressive in dismissing Marcos Giron of the United States 6-0 6-1 6-2.

Follow live updates and the latest scores from the Australian Open in our live blog below.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Gauff in tears after failing to crack Ostapenko code

MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A frustrated Coco Gauff broke down in tears after her 7-5 6-3 defeat by Jelena Ostapenko at the Australian Open on Sunday, with the 18-year-old American saying she just could not come up with the answers to the Latvian's game.
BBC

Coco Gauff column: How TikTok and Jaden Smith help escape Australian Open pressure

Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her latest piece before the Australian Open fourth round, the American seventh seed talks about her other role as a TikTok trendsetter and how her dad became a viral sensation.
tennisuptodate.com

"You are talking about a GOAT": McEnroe hopes Nadal goes out when he wants instead of being forced after Australian Open exit

John McEnroe hopes that Rafael Nadal leaves tennis on his own terms as opposed to an injury making it impossible for him to continue playing. We already saw an injury sort of force a GOAT into retirement as Federer's knees were unable to recover well enough for him to play competitive tennis further. McEnroe hopes that doesn't happen to Nadal as he injured himself at the Australian Open. He's had a long list of injuries and his final three grand slam runs have all been cut short by injuries.
Larry Brown Sports

Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal

Boris Becker offered a harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal after seeing the Spanish star lose early in this year’s Australian Open. Nadal lost to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Aussie Open after being bothered by a hip injury. The 36-year-old won in Melbourne last year as Novak Djokovic was denied entry into... The post Boris Becker offers harsh prediction about Rafael Nadal appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

Martina Navratilova among those to blast Australian Open for scheduling after Murray marathon: "It's crazy, it's not fair"

Martina Navratilova joined other members of the tennis community in criticism of the Australia Open scheduling that saw a match finish at 04:00 local time. It was a 5-hour match between Murray and Kokkinakis but there was no need for the match to go on that long. There are many ways the situation could have been avoided and she joined the likes of McEnroe and Murray's brother Jaime who criticized the scheduling. Speaking to the tennis channel Navratilova called it unfair:
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas staggered to see Andy Murray back just hours after epic match

Stefanos Tsitsipas voiced the thoughts of everyone who witnessed Andy Murray’s incredible late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis when he saw him back at Melbourne Park on Friday.The sun was almost coming up when Murray left the scene of the longest match of his career, a five-hour, 45-minute epic that saw him fight back from two sets and a break down to finally clinch victory at 4.05am.It was barely eight hours later when the man with the metal hip was seen walking gingerly along the corridors, accepting congratulations along the way, having already been attending to the damage to his body.“I...
tennisuptodate.com

Toni Nadal launches scathing criticism of modern day tennis, believes over-aggressive playing style detrimental to growth: "The problem has been evident for a long time"

Toni Nadal is not a fan of how modern tennis is being played as he believes the over-aggressive nature of it is detrimental to the growth of the sport. Nadal writes a regular column for El Pais and in the latest edition of the column, he had some harsh words for the modern type of tennis. It comes after his nephew suffered yet another injury ending his title defence at the Australian Open. He wrote:
wtatennis.com

Gauff, Pegula making up for WTA Finals disappointment

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff had the best seasons of their careers in 2022, but both their seasons ended on a sour note. After qualifying for their first WTA Finals in singles and as a doubles team, Pegula and Gauff each went 0-3 in both events. If...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
329K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy