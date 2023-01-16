Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update

Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours.

Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her ankle last week, but moved well on the opening day of the tournament and produced an attacking performance to dismiss the German 6-3 6-2 . The British No 1 will take on Coco Gauff next in a blockbuster clash between two teenage stars.

The first night session at Melbourne Park saw world No 1 Iga Swiatek survive a serious test against last season’s Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier. There was little to choose between the pair on Rod Laver Arena, with Niemeier serving for the second set only for Swiatek to fight back and claim a 6-4 7-5 victory. Daniil Medvedev , who was beaten by Nadal in last year’s final, was then impressive in dismissing Marcos Giron of the United States 6-0 6-1 6-2.

