Ukraine-Russia news – live: Battle continues in Soledar as ‘minimal chance’ of survivors in Dnipro strike

By Arpan Rai,Joe Middleton and Matt Mathers
 6 days ago

Ukraine has yet again rejected Russia ’s claim to control Soledar and said that the region is still witnessing a battle for territorial control.

“Put simply, THE BATTLE CONTINUES,” Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app. “Everything else is unverified information.”

According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, it was highly unlikely that Ukrainian forces still held positions within Soledar itself.

This comes as authorities clearing the debris from the Dnipro missile strike on Saturday said that the chances of pulling more survivors from the wreckage of the apartment building are now “minimal”.

Borys Filatov said: “May God help us find several of them. I think the number of dead will be in the dozens.” The death toll from the air strike rose to 30 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, British prime minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will provide Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine during a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky .

