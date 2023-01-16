Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message
With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team. But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
4 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the postseason for the second straight year. However, this time they’ll start the game as favorites at home rather than underdogs like they did in the Wild Card Round of the previous year. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the […] The post 4 49ers issues that could spell disaster vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move
Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets […] The post Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t said much since being ruled out for the end of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a third concussion. But on Friday, the signal-caller spoke out on the injury-riddled campaign, leaving many fans bewildered as to what he could’ve meant. “When […] The post Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023
Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs has sent them into the offseason, and it could be quite a frantic period for Baltimore. They have several big decisions they have to make this offseason, but none are bigger than whether or not they […] The post Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants become bigger threat to Jalen Hurts, Eagles with latest injury report ahead of Divisional Round clash
The New York Giants will need all hands on deck this coming Saturday if they are to pull off a stunning upset in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs against rivals Philadelphia Eagles. At the moment, it looks as though the Giants will have a complete set of weapons on both ends of […] The post Giants become bigger threat to Jalen Hurts, Eagles with latest injury report ahead of Divisional Round clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season for most of the campaign. The reasons behind their success can be listed by the dozen. But at least one edge they’ve utilized over their opponents belongs in a grayer area than most thanks to some under-the-radar finagling by center Jason Kelce. They’ve […] The post ‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash
Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has captivated NFL fans across the country, but not Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. Jones called out Allen’s sloppy play at times this season and predicted his reign as one of the top QBs in the NFL would soon come to an end. Allen and the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals […] The post Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs And while many believe the Bills will likely walk away with the win, Burrow is not ready to back down. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Joe Burrow was […] The post Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a difficult task looming in the AFC Divisional Round, slated for a matchup against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The Jags enter the fray as significant underdogs and head coach Doug Pederson alluded to as much when talking to reporters on Wednesday. Ahead of the matchup, Pederson acknowledged that expectations for […] The post Doug Pederson gets brutally honest on Jaguars chances vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement
Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset […] The post ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0