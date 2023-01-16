ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atptour.com

Ruud Passes Machac Test

If Casper Ruud lifts his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open this fortnight, he will rise to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time. With incentive high, the Norwegian made the perfect start to his title and No. 1 quest Tuesday when he defeated Czech Tomas Machac 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach the second round in Melbourne.
WSOC Charlotte

Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
atptour.com

Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open

Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
atptour.com

Nadal On Australian Open Injury: 'Sometimes It's Difficult To Accept'

Rafael Nadal arrived in Melbourne in a tough moment, having lost six of his previous seven matches. But as always, the Spaniard had a positive attitude and was ready to battle as deep as possible at the Australian Open. The top seed’s left hip prevented him from doing so. After...
atptour.com

With Ruud Looming, Brooksby Ready To 'Push To The Limit'

When Jenson Brooksby walks onto Rod Laver Arena to take on World No. 3 Casper Ruud on Thursday at the Australian Open, he’ll have to battle if he is to earn his second Top 5 win. Thankfully, the American will be ready to do just that. “I'm feeling pretty...
atptour.com

Murray Saves MP, Holds Off Berrettini In Five-Set Australian Open Epic

The marquee matchup of the Australian Open first round far exceeded the hype, as Andy Murray edged 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in an instant classic decided by a fifth-set tie-break. With a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(10-6) win, Murray earned his first Top 20 victory at a Grand Slam in more than five years, requiring four hours, 49 minutes to secure the statement result Tuesday in Rod Laver Arena.
atptour.com

Tiafoe, Sinner Race Into Australian Open Third Round

Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner both earned rapid-fire wins in John Cain Arena on Wednesday to book their places in the Australian Open third round. Tiafoe was a straight-sets winner against China's Shang Juncheng after Sinner breezed past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, with both matches finishing in under two hours. The...
atptour.com

Getting To Know Netflix Break Point Star Thanasi Kokkinakis

26-year-old lifted 2022 Australian Open doubles title alongside friend Kyrgios. An entertaining and charismatic on-court presence, Thanasi Kokkinakis overcame a heartbreaking series of injury setbacks to become an ATP Tour champion for the first time in 2022 with a dream run in his hometown of Adelaide. Just a few weeks...
atptour.com

Roaring Rinky: Inside The Hijikata Experience

Rinky Hijikata remembers his earliest days watching tennis, supporting fellow Australian Lleyton Hewitt. The former World No. 1 was known for his grit and tenacity. “I'd be in the backyard pumping my fist, doing his signature come on. I think he was a massive inspiration for me,” Hijikata told ATPTour.com. “I try implement a little bit of that fight in my own game and hopefully I can, even if I'm half the player he was, that would be a great career.”
atptour.com

ATP & ITA Unite To Accelerate Professional Development For US Collegiate Players

Forms part of a long-term strategy to promote the rise of young talent in the professional game. The ATP and Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) have today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to accelerate the professional development pathway for players in the American Collegiate system. The collaboration will see ATP Challenger Tour...
atptour.com

Djokovic On Leg: ‘It’s Not Ideal, But It’s Getting There’

Novak Djokovic’s dominant performance in the opening round of the Australian Open isn’t the only positive he’s drawing on following Tuesday’s match. With his tournament preparation limited due to a left hamstring injury, which he sustained during his title run at the Adelaide International 1 two weeks ago, Djokovic admitted that he had some concerns ahead of his match against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, whom he defeated 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
atptour.com

Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury

One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
atptour.com

Meet 'Kyriakis', Through To Australian Open Second Round

Thanasi Kokkinakis is known to bring a fun, energetic vibe into any room he enters. And after Wednesday’s victory over Fabio Fognini at the Australian Open, the Australian shared a laugh with reporters during a hilarious moment at his post-match press conference. “Hi, Nick,” a reporter opened the press...
atptour.com

Rublev Powers Through Resistance Into Australian Open Third Round

Andrey Rublev responded brilliantly after dropping his first set of the 2023 Australian Open to defeat Emil Ruusuvuori on Thursday in the second round. The fifth seed powered through the finish line in a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 win to match his result from one year ago in Melbourne. A...
atptour.com

Felix Finds A Way From Two Sets Down

Felix Auger-Aliassime was already upset once by Alex Molcan, less than one year ago in Marrakech. On Wednesday at the Australian Open, the Canadian narrowly avoided falling to 0-2 in the pair's ATP Head2Head with a comeback victory at the Australian Open. The sixth seed stormed back from two sets...
atptour.com

Tsitsipas Soars Through In Melbourne

Stefanos Tsitsipas wasted little time in reaching the third round at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he moved past Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 to continue his title quest. The Greek, who is a three-time semi-finalist in Melbourne, was in control throughout the one-hour, 32-minute clash...
atptour.com

Aussie Popyrin Knocks Off Fritz In Five

Alexei Popyrin rode a scintillating serving performance and a swell of crowd support to clinch the latest upset at the 2023 Australian Open. On Thursday in John Cain Arena, the Australian wild card scored a 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 victory against eighth seed Taylor Fritz to continue the trend of eye-catching results in the early rounds Down Under.
atptour.com

Shelton: 'I'm Taking It All In'

Ben Shelton is making the most of his first international trip. The #NextGenATP American, who had never left the United States before the start of the season, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 7-6(3), 7-6(3), 7-5 victory against Nicolas Jarry. “It feels great....
