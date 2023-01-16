Read full article on original website
atptour.com
Ruud Passes Machac Test
If Casper Ruud lifts his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the Australian Open this fortnight, he will rise to No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings for the first time. With incentive high, the Norwegian made the perfect start to his title and No. 1 quest Tuesday when he defeated Czech Tomas Machac 6-3, 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3 to reach the second round in Melbourne.
Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
atptour.com
Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open
Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
atptour.com
Murray Finds Major Magic But Admits: ‘I’ve Questioned Myself At Times’
Former World No. 1 edged Berrettini in Melbourne classic on Tuesday. Grand Slam wins may have become less frequent in recent years for Andy Murray, but the Scot still has what it takes to beat the best on the big stage. “I think the last few years, I've certainly questioned...
atptour.com
Nadal On Australian Open Injury: 'Sometimes It's Difficult To Accept'
Rafael Nadal arrived in Melbourne in a tough moment, having lost six of his previous seven matches. But as always, the Spaniard had a positive attitude and was ready to battle as deep as possible at the Australian Open. The top seed’s left hip prevented him from doing so. After...
atptour.com
With Ruud Looming, Brooksby Ready To 'Push To The Limit'
When Jenson Brooksby walks onto Rod Laver Arena to take on World No. 3 Casper Ruud on Thursday at the Australian Open, he’ll have to battle if he is to earn his second Top 5 win. Thankfully, the American will be ready to do just that. “I'm feeling pretty...
atptour.com
Murray Saves MP, Holds Off Berrettini In Five-Set Australian Open Epic
The marquee matchup of the Australian Open first round far exceeded the hype, as Andy Murray edged 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in an instant classic decided by a fifth-set tie-break. With a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(10-6) win, Murray earned his first Top 20 victory at a Grand Slam in more than five years, requiring four hours, 49 minutes to secure the statement result Tuesday in Rod Laver Arena.
atptour.com
Tiafoe, Sinner Race Into Australian Open Third Round
Frances Tiafoe and Jannik Sinner both earned rapid-fire wins in John Cain Arena on Wednesday to book their places in the Australian Open third round. Tiafoe was a straight-sets winner against China's Shang Juncheng after Sinner breezed past Tomas Martin Etcheverry, with both matches finishing in under two hours. The...
atptour.com
Getting To Know Netflix Break Point Star Thanasi Kokkinakis
26-year-old lifted 2022 Australian Open doubles title alongside friend Kyrgios. An entertaining and charismatic on-court presence, Thanasi Kokkinakis overcame a heartbreaking series of injury setbacks to become an ATP Tour champion for the first time in 2022 with a dream run in his hometown of Adelaide. Just a few weeks...
atptour.com
Roaring Rinky: Inside The Hijikata Experience
Rinky Hijikata remembers his earliest days watching tennis, supporting fellow Australian Lleyton Hewitt. The former World No. 1 was known for his grit and tenacity. “I'd be in the backyard pumping my fist, doing his signature come on. I think he was a massive inspiration for me,” Hijikata told ATPTour.com. “I try implement a little bit of that fight in my own game and hopefully I can, even if I'm half the player he was, that would be a great career.”
atptour.com
ATP & ITA Unite To Accelerate Professional Development For US Collegiate Players
Forms part of a long-term strategy to promote the rise of young talent in the professional game. The ATP and Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) have today announced a groundbreaking collaboration to accelerate the professional development pathway for players in the American Collegiate system. The collaboration will see ATP Challenger Tour...
atptour.com
Djokovic On Leg: ‘It’s Not Ideal, But It’s Getting There’
Novak Djokovic’s dominant performance in the opening round of the Australian Open isn’t the only positive he’s drawing on following Tuesday’s match. With his tournament preparation limited due to a left hamstring injury, which he sustained during his title run at the Adelaide International 1 two weeks ago, Djokovic admitted that he had some concerns ahead of his match against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, whom he defeated 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
atptour.com
Meet 'Kyriakis', Through To Australian Open Second Round
Thanasi Kokkinakis is known to bring a fun, energetic vibe into any room he enters. And after Wednesday’s victory over Fabio Fognini at the Australian Open, the Australian shared a laugh with reporters during a hilarious moment at his post-match press conference. “Hi, Nick,” a reporter opened the press...
atptour.com
Rublev Powers Through Resistance Into Australian Open Third Round
Andrey Rublev responded brilliantly after dropping his first set of the 2023 Australian Open to defeat Emil Ruusuvuori on Thursday in the second round. The fifth seed powered through the finish line in a 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 win to match his result from one year ago in Melbourne. A...
atptour.com
Felix Finds A Way From Two Sets Down
Felix Auger-Aliassime was already upset once by Alex Molcan, less than one year ago in Marrakech. On Wednesday at the Australian Open, the Canadian narrowly avoided falling to 0-2 in the pair's ATP Head2Head with a comeback victory at the Australian Open. The sixth seed stormed back from two sets...
atptour.com
Tsitsipas Soars Through In Melbourne
Stefanos Tsitsipas wasted little time in reaching the third round at the Australian Open on Wednesday when he moved past Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 to continue his title quest. The Greek, who is a three-time semi-finalist in Melbourne, was in control throughout the one-hour, 32-minute clash...
atptour.com
Aussie Popyrin Knocks Off Fritz In Five
Alexei Popyrin rode a scintillating serving performance and a swell of crowd support to clinch the latest upset at the 2023 Australian Open. On Thursday in John Cain Arena, the Australian wild card scored a 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 victory against eighth seed Taylor Fritz to continue the trend of eye-catching results in the early rounds Down Under.
atptour.com
Shelton: 'I'm Taking It All In'
Ben Shelton is making the most of his first international trip. The #NextGenATP American, who had never left the United States before the start of the season, advanced to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 7-6(3), 7-6(3), 7-5 victory against Nicolas Jarry. “It feels great....
