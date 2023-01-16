ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
kalkinemedia.com

Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
kalkinemedia.com

Britain Protest Gender

Protesters demonstrate against the UK government blocking Scotland's gender recognition legislation, outside Downing Street in Westminster, London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
kalkinemedia.com

Australia's Mineral Resources says it will not make a takeover bid for Warrego Energy

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that it will not make a takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy after confirming a 19.17% stake acquisition in Warrego a day earlier. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical To Shutdown Some Production Units For Periodic Maintenance

China's Xi frets about COVID in rural areas, sees 'light ahead'. Jan 18 (Reuters) - SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY :. * INTENDS TO SHUTDOWN SOME PRODUCTION UNITS TO PERFORM SCHEDULED PERIODIC MAINTENANCE. * TO SHUTDOWN SOME OF ITS PRODUCTION UNITS, STARTING FROM 1ST MARCH 1, 2023, TILL APRIL 14, 2023.
kalkinemedia.com

Peru braces for new rally in Lima despite state of emergency

Lima was bracing for a new rally against President Dina Boluarte on Monday as thousands of demonstrators began mobilizing in Peru's capital following weeks of deadly unrest. Protesters from all over the country began heading to Lima over the weekend in a bid to maintain the pressure on authorities. At...
kalkinemedia.com

New species of lizard discovered in Peru national park

Scientists have discovered a new species of lizard in a protected natural area in Cusco, southeastern Peru, national park officials said Monday. "Otishi National Park reveals a new species of lizard to science," the National Service of State-Protected Natural Areas said in a statement. The new species, named "Proctoporus titans,"...
kalkinemedia.com

French helicopters cut for US Black Hawks

Australia has spoken to France after ditching their Taipan helicopters for new US-built Black Hawks. Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed Australia's army will get 40 UH-60M Black Hawks helicopters, with delivery starting later this year. It's another testing moment for relations between the countries, after Australia reneged on a deal...

