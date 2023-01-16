ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
WGAU

UK's king asks windfarm deal profits be directed to public

LONDON — (AP) — King Charles III has asked that annual profits from a 1 billion-pound ($1.2 billion) Crown Estate windfarm deal be used for the public good rather than the royal family. The Crown Estate confirmed Thursday that it had signed lease agreements for six offshore wind...
kalkinemedia.com

Britain Protest Gender

Protesters demonstrate against the UK government blocking Scotland's gender recognition legislation, outside Downing Street in Westminster, London, Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
kalkinemedia.com

Australia's Mineral Resources says it will not make a takeover bid for Warrego Energy

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that it will not make a takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy after confirming a 19.17% stake acquisition in Warrego a day earlier. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com

Canada December producer prices down 1.1% on petroleum, softwood

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev) NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
kalkinemedia.com

Peru braces for new rally in Lima despite state of emergency

Lima was bracing for a new rally against President Dina Boluarte on Monday as thousands of demonstrators began mobilizing in Peru's capital following weeks of deadly unrest. Protesters from all over the country began heading to Lima over the weekend in a bid to maintain the pressure on authorities. At...
kalkinemedia.com

Alleged ex-Wagner operative flees to Norway

A man who claims to have been a member of Russian mercenary group Wagner is seeking asylum in Norway after a harrowing escape across the border, his lawyer said Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Andrei Medvedev was arrested for illegally crossing the border to Norway near the Pasvikdalen valley last week. Police, who...
kalkinemedia.com

New species of lizard discovered in Peru national park

Scientists have discovered a new species of lizard in a protected natural area in Cusco, southeastern Peru, national park officials said Monday. "Otishi National Park reveals a new species of lizard to science," the National Service of State-Protected Natural Areas said in a statement. The new species, named "Proctoporus titans,"...
kalkinemedia.com

French helicopters cut for US Black Hawks

Australia has spoken to France after ditching their Taipan helicopters for new US-built Black Hawks. Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed Australia's army will get 40 UH-60M Black Hawks helicopters, with delivery starting later this year. It's another testing moment for relations between the countries, after Australia reneged on a deal...

