UK's Liontrust sees fund outflows in Dec-qtr on stock market volatility
Jan 18 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management Plc on Wednesday reported net outflows of 632 million pounds ($779 million) in the last three months of 2022 due to volatile stock markets, negative investor sentiment and geopolitical concerns. ($1 = 0.8112 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
AIA Group Bought Back 2.6 Mln Shares For HK$224.9 Mln On Jan 17- HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.6 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 17- HKEX FILING Further company coverage:.
UK payments firm Wise lifts FY income growth forecast on rising rates
(Reuters) - Money-transfer and lending firm Wise Plc raised its full-year total income growth forecast on Tuesday, saying the UK central bank's interest rate hikes were helping boost its revenue. The London-based company now expects total income to rise 68%-72% in the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with its...
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical To Shutdown Some Production Units For Periodic Maintenance
China's Xi frets about COVID in rural areas, sees 'light ahead'. Jan 18 (Reuters) - SAUDI KAYAN PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY :. * INTENDS TO SHUTDOWN SOME PRODUCTION UNITS TO PERFORM SCHEDULED PERIODIC MAINTENANCE. * TO SHUTDOWN SOME OF ITS PRODUCTION UNITS, STARTING FROM 1ST MARCH 1, 2023, TILL APRIL 14, 2023.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Mineral Resources Says Reiterate Norwest Shareholders Should Accept Its Takeover Offer
* REITERATES NORWEST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT ITS TAKEOVER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
United Microelectronics Corp <UMC>: Profits of 25 cents announced for fourth quarter
17 January 2023 03:09 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by United Microelectronics Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 25 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 24 cents. Profits of 26 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 26 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.21 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.17 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.21 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.22 0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:09 a.m.
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
Australian shares likely to open higher, NZ slips
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to edge up on Wednesday, boosted by gains in energy stocks following an overnight jump in oil prices, while weaker iron ore prices are likely to hurt mining stocks and limit gains. The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 45.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell marginally by 0.03% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11865.46. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)
Mineral Resources Says It Does Not Intend To Make Takeover Bid Or Other Offer For Warrego Energy
* MINRES DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE A TAKEOVER BID OR OTHER OFFER FOR WGO. * LODGED A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER NOTICE ON JAN 17 CONFIRMING CO BOUGHT ABOUT 234 MILLION SHARES IN WARREGO ENERGY LTD. * MINRES IS OF OPINION THAT GAS ASSET PRICES IN PERTH BASIN ARE NOW OVER-INFLATED...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
Filament Health Announces Clinical Trial Approval In Partnership With Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen
* FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL APPROVAL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PSYCHIATRIC CENTRE COPENHAGEN. * FILAMENT HEALTH CORP - TRIAL IN COPENHAGEN WILL BEGIN NEXT MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Maverix Receives Court Approval For Arrangement With Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
* MAVERIX RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
The First Bancorp Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (AP) _ The First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.2 million. The bank, based in Damariscotta, Maine, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $30.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $23.3...
Profit margin growth 'unsustainable' -ECB's Centeno
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Evidence from Portugal suggests some companies in the euro zone have been able to increase profit margins at a rate that risks hampering efforts to bring inflation down, Portuguese central bank governor Mario Centeno said on Wednesday. "The numbers for Portugal are very clear: profit margins...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Leadership Changes
* PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF SUZANNE FOSTER AS CHAIR OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - CHRIS SCOTT HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 13, 2022. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - RUSSELL WAGNER WILL...
Hong Kong stocks close with losses
Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than 40 years owing to the impact of Covid lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 169.08 points to 21,577.64. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or...
U.S. agency cites Amazon.com for safety hazards
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. government agency on Wednesday issued citations against Amazon.com Inc for failing to keep workers safe, after inspections at three warehouses found that workers were exposed to ergonomic hazards. The Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration said workers at Amazon facilities...
