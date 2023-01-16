Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Mineral Resources Says Reiterate Norwest Shareholders Should Accept Its Takeover Offer
* REITERATES NORWEST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT ITS TAKEOVER OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Bookrunner Says Pepco Group N.V. ABO Books Covered & Orders Below PLN 38.95 Risk Missing
* BLOCK TRADE: PEPCO GROUP N.V. ABO: BOOKS COVERED & ORDERS BELOW PLN 38.95 RISK MISSING- BOOKRUNNER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Focus Minerals Says Funding Secured For Coolgardie Operations
* ENTERED INTO A LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT FOR A US$35 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UK payments firm Wise lifts FY income growth forecast on rising rates
(Reuters) - Money-transfer and lending firm Wise Plc raised its full-year total income growth forecast on Tuesday, saying the UK central bank's interest rate hikes were helping boost its revenue. The London-based company now expects total income to rise 68%-72% in the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with its...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
kalkinemedia.com
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Column: PGA Tour fields may go from Who's Who to Who's That?. Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
kalkinemedia.com
Maverix Receives Court Approval For Arrangement With Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
* MAVERIX RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's Liontrust sees fund outflows in Dec-qtr on stock market volatility
Jan 18 (Reuters) - British fund manager Liontrust Asset Management Plc on Wednesday reported net outflows of 632 million pounds ($779 million) in the last three months of 2022 due to volatile stock markets, negative investor sentiment and geopolitical concerns. ($1 = 0.8112 pounds) (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
kalkinemedia.com
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
Mongolian Mining Corp Says During Year Mined 5.7 Million Tonnes Of Run-Of-Mine Coal
* DURING YEAR GROUP MINED 5.7 MILLION TONNES OF RUN-OF-MINE COAL. * DURING FY22 GROUP PROCESSED 6.6 MT OF ROM COKING COAL TO PRODUCE 3.0 MT OF WASHED COKING COAL PRODUCTS. * DURING 2022 GROUP SOLD 3.7 MT OF WASHED COKING COAL PRODUCTS Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
United Microelectronics Corp <UMC>: Profits of 25 cents announced for fourth quarter
17 January 2023 03:09 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by United Microelectronics Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 25 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 24 cents. Profits of 26 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 26 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.21 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.17 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.21 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.22 0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:09 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
kalkinemedia.com
Kitchen Culture Holdings Announces Discontinuance Of Legal Proceedings
* UPDATES ON AUG 10, 2021 ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACTION COMMENCED BY AN INDIVIDUAL AGAINST CO. * ON 11 JAN, INDIVIDUAL FILED NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF CO. * ON 11 JAN, CO FILED A NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF INDIVIDUAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
E.ON SE Receives Order From DS Smith
* WTE PLANT, DUE TO BE COMPLETED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2025 IS BEING BUILT AND OPERATED BY E.ON. * IN ADDITION TO THE NEW WTE CHP PLANT THAT IS BEING BUILT ON SITE, E.ON WILL ALSO PURCHASE AND OPERATE THE EXISTING CHP PLANT ON SITE FROM JANUARY 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Leadership Changes
* PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF SUZANNE FOSTER AS CHAIR OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - CHRIS SCOTT HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 13, 2022. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - RUSSELL WAGNER WILL...
kalkinemedia.com
Profit 'addicts' get price cap guidelines
Richard Marles is backing Industry Minister Ed Husic after he said Australian gas companies are "addicted" to huge war-driven profits. The Deputy Prime Minister was quizzed about Mr Husic's comments as companies claim they're struggling to deal with the government's temporary $12 per gigajoule price cap. On Tuesday, the Australian...
kalkinemedia.com
Filament Health Announces Clinical Trial Approval In Partnership With Psychiatric Centre Copenhagen
* FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL APPROVAL IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PSYCHIATRIC CENTRE COPENHAGEN. * FILAMENT HEALTH CORP - TRIAL IN COPENHAGEN WILL BEGIN NEXT MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) in limelight today?
The stock price of Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) touched its 52-week high of AU$3.80 during mid-day trading hours today. Mayne Pharma has announced the final buyback notification for its ordinary, fully paid shares. Recently, the company revealed the launch of HALOETTE®, a vaginal hormonal contraceptive ring, into the US market....
Comments / 0