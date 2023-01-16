ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia's Mineral Resources says it will not make a takeover bid for Warrego Energy

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that it will not make a takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy after confirming a 19.17% stake acquisition in Warrego a day earlier. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com

New species of lizard discovered in Peru national park

Scientists have discovered a new species of lizard in a protected natural area in Cusco, southeastern Peru, national park officials said Monday. "Otishi National Park reveals a new species of lizard to science," the National Service of State-Protected Natural Areas said in a statement. The new species, named "Proctoporus titans,"...
kalkinemedia.com

French helicopters cut for US Black Hawks

Australia has spoken to France after ditching their Taipan helicopters for new US-built Black Hawks. Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed Australia's army will get 40 UH-60M Black Hawks helicopters, with delivery starting later this year. It's another testing moment for relations between the countries, after Australia reneged on a deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy