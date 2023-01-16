Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Australia's Mineral Resources says it will not make a takeover bid for Warrego Energy
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that it will not make a takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy after confirming a 19.17% stake acquisition in Warrego a day earlier. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
New species of lizard discovered in Peru national park
Scientists have discovered a new species of lizard in a protected natural area in Cusco, southeastern Peru, national park officials said Monday. "Otishi National Park reveals a new species of lizard to science," the National Service of State-Protected Natural Areas said in a statement. The new species, named "Proctoporus titans,"...
French helicopters cut for US Black Hawks
Australia has spoken to France after ditching their Taipan helicopters for new US-built Black Hawks. Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed Australia's army will get 40 UH-60M Black Hawks helicopters, with delivery starting later this year. It's another testing moment for relations between the countries, after Australia reneged on a deal...
