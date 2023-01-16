ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football hosts disaster relief drive

TUSCALOOSA– The University of Alabama football team hosted a relief drive to support those affected by the tornadoes that swept through Alabama last week. Gov. Kay Ivey declared six counties under a state of emergency. The third Monday in January is the only holiday where we are encouraged to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Defense lawyers seeks bond for basketball player

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Defense lawyers are asking for a University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder to be released on bond, arguing there is scant evidence against him and he is not a threat to the community. Darius Miles’ attorney on Thursday asked a judge to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Brookwood High breaks ground on new stadium

Brookwood High School is one step closer to its new, upgraded athletics facility, as school and city leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. In September, Brookwood High received $18.2 million from the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education for a major athletics makeover. It’s been a long time coming, because Brookwood has been playing out of its current stadium since the 1940s.
BROOKWOOD, AL
Tuscaloosa County High celebrates students with perfect attendance

Students at Tuscaloosa County High School spent some time Thursday morning learning all about the importance of showing up. To school, that is. “Kids don’t realize if you miss two days a month over the nine-month period, that’s 18 days and the state sees that as being chronically absent,” said Tuscaloosa County High School Principal Darrell Williams.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Historic Black churches receive $4M in preservation grants

NEW YORK (AP) – Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States have revealed the first 35 houses of worship that will receive financial grants totaling $4 million. The list of grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Public Library launches new program focused on community

The Tuscaloosa Public Library is launching Crafting Community, a new free program, at the New Heights Community Resource Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. The program geared toward children and families features stories, songs and crafts. Additionally, participants will receive a dinner of pizza and chips and free books to take home. Registration is required by filling out this form.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

