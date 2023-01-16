Read full article on original website
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Australia's Mineral Resources says it will not make a takeover bid for Warrego Energy
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that it will not make a takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy after confirming a 19.17% stake acquisition in Warrego a day earlier. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
French helicopters cut for US Black Hawks
Australia has spoken to France after ditching their Taipan helicopters for new US-built Black Hawks. Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed Australia's army will get 40 UH-60M Black Hawks helicopters, with delivery starting later this year. It's another testing moment for relations between the countries, after Australia reneged on a deal...
