How to Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Online for Free

By Tim Chan
 3 days ago
It seems Everything Everywhere All at Once is well, everywhere these days, with the Michelle Yeoh -starring film brining home a string of accolades during Awards Season.

Taken from an original screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as the “Daniels”), Everything Everywhere was nominated for six Golden Globe Awards (with Yeoh and co-star Ke Huy Quan both taking home acting trophies) and the film was awarded the “Best Picture” prize at the Critics Choice Awards . There have also been acting accolades for co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, with critics praising the overall cast and film for its eccentric plot line, colorful editing and representation on screen.

Want to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once ? Good news: the award-winning film is now streaming online.

How to Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once Online

There are a couple of ways to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once online. Download the film here on iTunes. You can’t rent it just yet, but Apple has the film available to own for $19.99 .

Amazon has a digital version of the film available to download for $19.99 . Unlike a rental, your purchase gets you a digital download of the film to keep, so you can watch it on-demand as many times as you want.

Buy Everything, Everywhere Download $19.99

You can also buy Everything Everywhere All at Once on Blu-ray or DVD. Amazon has the Blu-ray version of the film on sale for just $14.99 as of this writing — a 40% discount.

A bonus: the Blu-ray version comes with a special download code for a digital version of the film as well.

Everything, Everywhere Blu-ray

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

How to Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once Online Free

Want to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once online for free? The film has officially arrived on a streaming platform and is available to watch for free right now on Showtime .

Regularly $10.99 a month, Showtime currently has a deal that gets you 30 days of free streaming . Use the trial to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once for free on your computer, tablet, phone or TV through the Showtime app.

Buy Free Trial to Showtime

Continue on with Showtime after your free trial is up and pay just $3.99 a month (for your first six months). You can cancel at any time.

In addition to Everything Everywhere All at Once , your Showtime deal lets you watch other new movies like Jon Hamm’s Confess, Fletch , and TV shows like George and Tammy, Yellowjackets and Your Honor .

Sign-up for the Showtime free trial here and start streaming Everything Everywhere All at Once without paying for a subscription.

Buy Free Trial to Showtime

Originally released in the spring of 2022, Everything Everywhere has become both a critical hit and box office smash, grossing more than $100 million and becoming A24’s highest-grossing film ever .

It’s also spun-off a successful soundtrack and a ton of merch that riffs off everything from the film’s superhero themes to its googly-eyed rock .

Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once for free right now on Showtime by signing up for the site’s free trial offer here .

