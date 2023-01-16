Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
Iga Swiatek scolds Australian Open fan for throwing tennis ball at her
Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open campaign had a slight hiccup off the court. The world No. 1 was seen reprimanding a fan who appeared to throw a tennis ball at her while she signed autographs following her first-round win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday. In a video from the tournament in Melbourne, Swiatek, 21, can be seen ducking as a tennis ball hit her midsection. When she stood up holding the ball, the Polish pro waved her index finger in the direction of the crowd and appeared to tell the fan not to throw it at her. Regardless of the situation, Swiatek...
Hobbled Rafael Nadal ‘mentally destroyed’ after Australian Open defeat
Rafael Nadal returned to the Australian Open this year in the midst of one of the leanest periods of form in his career, charged with racing against the clock to find confidence and feel against rivals determined to seize a rare opportunity against a vulnerable champion. Despite his best efforts...
BBC
Coco Gauff column on playing Emma Raducanu at Australian Open, boxing and forming friendships
Coco Gauff, who shot to fame by reaching the Wimbledon last 16 as a 15-year-old in 2019, is the latest leading WTA Tour player to write a BBC Sport column. In her second piece at the Australian Open, the American seventh seed discusses facing Britain's Emma Raducanu in a blockbuster second-round match on Wednesday.
msn.com
Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury
Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Tennis-Gauff outshines Raducanu to win battle of the prodigies
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff battled past Emma Raducanu 6-3 7-6(4) on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open, but not before the two prodigies offered fans a good glimpse of what the future of women's tennis could look like after an absorbing first clash.
Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Thursday
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourts on the fourth day of the Australian Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):. * Day session: From 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT)
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
BBC
Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
atptour.com
Nadal On Australian Open Injury: 'Sometimes It's Difficult To Accept'
Rafael Nadal arrived in Melbourne in a tough moment, having lost six of his previous seven matches. But as always, the Spaniard had a positive attitude and was ready to battle as deep as possible at the Australian Open. The top seed’s left hip prevented him from doing so. After...
atptour.com
Medvedev Manages Millman Test To Reach Australian Open Third Round
Daniil Medvedev is heating up once again at the Australian Open. The seventh seed overcame some early struggles on serve against home favourite John Millman on Wednesday in Melbourne, where he registered a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 win to sail into the third round at the hard-court Grand Slam. “I think...
Djokovic bothered by leg, heckler during Australian Open win
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out his bothersome hamstring. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop.
Tennis-Ailing Nadal bows out of Australian Open, rain causes havoc
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal's Australian Open title defence lay in ruins on Wednesday after an injury-plagued defeat that shook up the men's draw, even as rain wreaked further scheduling havoc at Melbourne Park on day three.
atptour.com
Ruud, Djokovic Resume Title Bids; Murray & Kokkinakis Clash At Australian Open
Second-round singles action concludes Thursday at the 2023 Australian Open, where Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic seek to build on solid opening wins at the first Grand Slam of the year. Five-time finalist Andy Murray also returns to court, as the Scot tries to build on his epic win against...
atptour.com
Murray Saves MP, Holds Off Berrettini In Five-Set Australian Open Epic
The marquee matchup of the Australian Open first round far exceeded the hype, as Andy Murray edged 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in an instant classic decided by a fifth-set tie-break. With a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(7), 7-6(10-6) win, Murray earned his first Top 20 victory at a Grand Slam in more than five years, requiring four hours, 49 minutes to secure the statement result Tuesday in Rod Laver Arena.
atptour.com
Nadal Reveals Diagnosis Of Australian Open Injury
One day after aggravating an injury during his second-round loss at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal updated his fans by revealing the results of an MRI. "Good afternoon. I have undergone medical tests after losing yesterday," Nadal wrote. "The MRI shows a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas muscle in my left leg. Now it's time for sports rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. Normal recovery time 6 to 8 weeks."
