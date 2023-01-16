Read full article on original website
kotatv.com
STM and Stevens basketball teams earn impressive victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys and girls basketball teams earned big wins over Lead-Deadwood Tuesday night. The Stevens boys and girls picked up victories against Sturgis.
kotatv.com
Walton a key player and leader for Douglas girls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Keana Walton has had a passion for basketball since she was a young kid. She would like to play at the collegiate level, but first she is focused on finishing up her high school career on a strong note.
kotatv.com
Macey Wathen-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Macey Wathen has helped the Stevens girls basketball team rack up an impressive 7-2 record this season. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
kotatv.com
‘Rodeo & Ag Night’, the last night for the Rush in the Monument before the stock show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush takes the ice on Saturday one last time before the rink gets transformed for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Even better, the theme for the game against the Idaho Steelheads is “Rodeo & Ag Night”. The night starts with a pre-game at 4:30 pm at the Cowboy Bar, and just before puck drop, Brandon Jones will perform a song written specifically for the Rapid City Rush.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-Keeton Croghan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is an 18 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Keeton Croghan. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument. 125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena. The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The...
kotatv.com
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
newscenter1.tv
More than burgers and beer, Thirsty’s lines up the perfect Mexican meal for 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For $20.11, you get the works at Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as they promote their special for the 2023 Restaurant Week in downtown Rapid City. Owners Tim and Alicia Roman invite you to stop in and try this amazing menu selection. Sarah Pethick, executive chef for Thirsty’s, is proud of her experience of farm to table style of creating dishes. Utilizing the freshest elements, although challenging in South Dakota in January, is very important to her. Originally from New Mexico, Pethick is excited about bringing some of her authentic and traditional Mexican flavors to the customers at Thirsty’s.
kotatv.com
Stock show dirt day
kotatv.com
Mitchell Tech students reveal custom Sturgis motorcycle
MITCHELL, S.D. (KOTA) - For months this rebuilt motorcycle has been a passion project for students, faculty, staff, and supporters of Mitchell Technical College. Since late September, the program’s six second-year students, along with representatives of Helping with Horsepower, a Mitchell-area nonprofit providing opportunities for purpose, wellbeing, and growth through projects such as bike rebuilds, worked tirelessly to tear down and rebuild the 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide for the City of Sturgis. The finished bike is scheduled to go up for bids on an elite Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, Nev., Jan. 24-28.
kotatv.com
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy
newscenter1.tv
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
kotatv.com
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades
KEVN
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
newscenter1.tv
Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
kotatv.com
A 23 year old man with Cerebral Palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although they don’t see many of them, the Rapid City Fire Department is called to at least one ice rescue every winter. “Any event can happen, so we need to be trained at all levels,” stated Sage Stephens, a firefighter and paramedic with the RCFD.
kotatv.com
It's tourism day here in Rapid City
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
