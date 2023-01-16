Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Brooksby delivers Ruud shock to send second seed crashing
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – American Jenson Brooksby knocked second seed Casper Ruud out of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 victory, extinguishing the Norwegian’s hopes of winning a first Grand Slam title and topping the world rankings. Two breaks of serve in the opening...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Spurs Women bring in Iwabuchi on loan from rivals Arsenal
LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur swooped to sign Japan’s World Cup-winner Mana Iwabuchi from their local rivals Arsenal on Wednesday in a loan deal for the rest of the season. Spurs are looking to revive their fortunes in the Women’s Super League with the team in eighth place...
104.1 WIKY
NBA-NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow
(Reuters) – The NBA returns to Paris on Thursday for the first time in three years amid growing optimism in France that the men’s national team could win Olympic gold on home soil next year. Tickets to see the Chicago Bulls face the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena...
Comments / 0