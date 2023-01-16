Read full article on original website
Big Ol’ Fish-Keeton Croghan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is an 18 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Keeton Croghan. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
The Monument starts preparations for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Preparations for the 61st Annual Black Hills Stock Show and rodeo started Wednesday at the Monument. 125 dump truckloads of dirt are being brought into the arena. The dirt is made in Rapid City and consists of a clay base mixed with sand and topsoil. The...
STM and Stevens basketball teams earn impressive victories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The St. Thomas More boys and girls basketball teams earned big wins over Lead-Deadwood Tuesday night. The Stevens boys and girls picked up victories against Sturgis.
A 23 year old man with Cerebral Palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Dirk, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy, was awarded a grant through the American Mobility project for a new track chair. The American Mobility project has been giving out track chairs since 2019 to help provide equipment to those with disabilities. Austin met the owners of the nonprofit organization at a funeral that he and his family attended and decided to apply for the track chair; they got back with the Dirk family within 48 hours.
Rapid City Fire Department trains for dangerous ice rescues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although they don’t see many of them, the Rapid City Fire Department is called to at least one ice rescue every winter. “Any event can happen, so we need to be trained at all levels,” stated Sage Stephens, a firefighter and paramedic with the RCFD.
Construction work closes 2 lanes on St. Joseph
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction will begin Tuesday on Saint Joseph Street between 7th and 6th Streets. After a water valve break on Saturday, the city filled the affected area with dirt. Tuesday morning the city will start replacing the dirt with concrete, closing the north and center traffic lanes to do so. After the concrete fill is done, they will reopen the north lane but continue to keep the center lane closed throughout the week.
Stock show dirt day
Stock show dirt day

An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy.
It's tourism day here in Rapid City
It's tourism day here in Rapid City
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City

Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day.
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
Rapid City crews to perform concrete work at water valve break site
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Crews will be performing concrete work Tuesday, Jan. 17, on St. Joseph Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets where a water valve broke on Saturday, Jan. 14. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area. Traffic control measures will be in place...
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades
Campaign to renovate the Lead opera house after more than a couple decades

Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to celebrate MLK day. South Dakota proposed a property tax relief bill for certain homeowners. Aside from the food tax, South Dakota residents are also upset about high property taxes caused by inflation. Increase in gun thefts across the nation.
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City neighborhood is facing a stinky situation. They believe their properties are being overrun with skunks. Living in the Black Hills it comes as no surprise when people come face to face with wildlife, but for John Burke, the increase in skunks in his neighborhood is a cause for concern.
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy
An action track chair was given to a man with cerebral palsy
Black Hills communities make a difference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota held a “bring your child to work” day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr’s Legacy. Kimberly Wallace, the western volunteer coordinator for Feeding South Dakota says they chose to mark the day this way as “there is no definite timeline for helping.”
Check out these photos of last year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo to get you excited for this years!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Are you ready for this year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo? It all starts on January 27 and lasts through February 4. There will be cattle sales, a two-day horse sale, and seminars for livestock producers, horse enthusiasts, and the general public. Also, it’s one of the top five indoor Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos in the country. Check out some of the photos from last year’s show.
Rapid City Police Department’s newest K-9 gets named
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA)- Last Monday, the Rapid City Police Department announced a new addition to their K-9 unit. And now the pooch has a name. Thanks to students at General Beadle Elementary, the 3-year-old Dutch Shepard is named Hooni, which comes from the Hoonigan, a racing organization founded by the late professional race driver Ken Block.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Victoria’s Beef and Ravioli
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - My morning producer, Victoria shared a great recipe with me recently, involving beef and premade ravioli. It sounded delicious, and easy to here it is:. First, brown a pound of lean ground beef with 3 cloves of minced garlic until beef is no longer pink....
