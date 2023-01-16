Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 16:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions above 5500 feet. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow between 1 and 2 inches is possible on Buck and Doe Road as well as Hualapai Mountain Road, resulting in hazardous road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation types will be highly variable across the area over time and depending on elevation.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, East Becker, East Otter Tail, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 06:08:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Clay; East Becker; East Otter Tail; Grant; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Norman; South Clearwater; Wadena; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:. This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in. A few...
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
Snow Storm Forecast—'Significant Blizzard' to Hit Multiple States This Week
Blizzard conditions are predicted for the Midwest and Great Lakes regions over the coming days.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Areas above 3500 feet near Chino Valley, Cottonwood, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Page, Paulden, Payson, Pine-Strawberry, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, Seligman, Tuba City, Valle and Williams. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday. Snow forecast from 8 PM Today to 2 PM Friday: Chino Valley 1 to 3 inches Cottonwood 0 to 1 inches Doney Park 2 to 4 inches Flagstaff 3 to 5 inches Forest Lakes 3 to 5 inches Fredonia 2 to 4 inches Grand Canyon 3 to 5 inches Heber-Overgaard 1 to 3 inches Jacob Lake 3 to 5 inches North Rim 6 to 10 inches Page 1 to 3 inches Paulden 1 to 3 inches Payson 2 to 4 inches Pine-Strawberry 3 to 5 inches Prescott 1 to 3 inches Prescott Valley 1 to 3 inches Sedona 2 to 4 inches Seligman 1 to 3 inches Tuba City 1 to 2 inches Valle 2 to 4 inches Williams 3 to 5 inches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jackson, Jones by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Jones; Linn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central and northeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near Lake Erie and across the higher terrain. * WHERE...Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. East winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until noon EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Columbia; Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Greene; Western Columbia; Western Greene; Western Ulster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a coating up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut and Columbia, western Ulster, and Greene Counties in eastern New York. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In New York, Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing in the Wyoming Valley in Northeastern Pennsylvania, limiting impacts in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre areas, outside of the surrounding higher terrain. Elsewhere, precipitation types will be highly variable depending on location and elevation.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 01:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. This includes areas along Interstate-80. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow could reduce visibilities below a half mile at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Schoharie; Southern Saratoga; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, Capital Region and northern Taconics of eastern New York. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches; locally higher amounts are possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of around three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Northeastern New York as well as northern and central Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of heavy wet snow will move northeastward through the area late this afternoon into tonight. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch per hour are possible. After a lull, additional light snow is expected tomorrow morning.
Comments / 0