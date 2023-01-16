Effective: 2023-01-19 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM MST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Areas above 3500 feet near Chino Valley, Cottonwood, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Heber-Overgaard, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Page, Paulden, Payson, Pine-Strawberry, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Sedona, Seligman, Tuba City, Valle and Williams. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute Friday. Snow forecast from 8 PM Today to 2 PM Friday: Chino Valley 1 to 3 inches Cottonwood 0 to 1 inches Doney Park 2 to 4 inches Flagstaff 3 to 5 inches Forest Lakes 3 to 5 inches Fredonia 2 to 4 inches Grand Canyon 3 to 5 inches Heber-Overgaard 1 to 3 inches Jacob Lake 3 to 5 inches North Rim 6 to 10 inches Page 1 to 3 inches Paulden 1 to 3 inches Payson 2 to 4 inches Pine-Strawberry 3 to 5 inches Prescott 1 to 3 inches Prescott Valley 1 to 3 inches Sedona 2 to 4 inches Seligman 1 to 3 inches Tuba City 1 to 2 inches Valle 2 to 4 inches Williams 3 to 5 inches.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO