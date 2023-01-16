Last year, Derek Minor, Mimi McCarley and some likeminded colleagues started Ownership is the New Black right here in Nashville. Their nonprofit takes on the racial wealth gap nationwide, and with their experience in the music business — Minor as a veteran rapper with his own, independent label, Reflection Music Group, and McCarley as a songwriter, publisher and co-founder of Nashville Is Not Just Country Music — OITNB puts musicians at the center of its multifaceted mission, which we’ve broken into five key elements.

