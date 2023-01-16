Bills v. Bengals is Sunday, 3pm on CBS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The schedule for game two of the Bills postseason was released late Sunday night and Buffalo will once again play on Sunday afternoon.

Buffalo’s rematch against the Bengals in the divisional round will kick off at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be televised by CBS and can only be seen in Rochester on Channel 8.

That contest will be the first of a doubleheader on Sunday and followed by the 49ers hosting the winner of Monday night’s Tampa Bay-Dallas game which will conclude Wild Card weekend.

The Bills faced the Bengals just three weeks ago, but the game was stopped in the first quarter when Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest. Buffalo was trailing Cincinnati 7-3 at the time after each team had only one possession.

Buffalo has not played a full game against the Bengals since early in the 2019 season. That game was a 21-17 Buffalo win. Josh Allen played that day, but Joe Burrow was still in college. Sunday will be the first full game for the Bills facing the quarterback who represented the AFC in last year’s Super Bowl.

After some initial line fluctuation, the Bills are currently 4-point favorites on most major sportsbooks. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will broadcast a third consecutive Bills game for CBS.

