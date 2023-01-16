Read full article on original website
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Bobcat Sighted in Middle of Denver. Are your pets safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Slow-moving snowstorm dumps 8 inches in Denver. How much did you get?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes On Michael Jordan Scoring 64 Points Against The Magic: "Michael Was Lucky I Wasn’t Guarding Him"
Shaquille O'Neal's time with the Orlando Magic didn't see him win any titles but he still had quite a lot of success with the franchise. He took them to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the NBA and showed even as a rookie, that he was a force to be reckoned with.
Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday
Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA. What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.
Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
Cavs Put on Show vs. Grizzlies, But Ending Demands a Sequel
1. There were lots of things to like for the Cavs in this one. But it was like going to see a movie that was really good the whole way through, only to disappoint at the end. It had it all. Drama, suspense, and maybe even a small dose of comedy. And then … pain.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
Chris Godwin takes swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit
The significance of the jersey is that Wade has a history of torching Dallas’ professional sports teams. Specifically, Wade lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, averaging 34.7 points per contest (one of the highest-scoring performances in Finals history) as Miami won the title in six games.
Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game
When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
Report: Sean Payton Came Away 'Impressed' by Broncos Ownership
The Denver Broncos are one day removed from interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the team's head-coaching vacancy. Very little buzz has emerged since Denver's palaver with Payton, but on Wednesday, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan provided some feedback for Broncos Country to sink its teeth into. "The...
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
Playing in the NBA gives a lot of exposure to basketball players and it is certainly the dream of many. But the road to playing in the biggest basketball league is not easy. In fact, the journey to be drafted into the NBA starts in high school for most players.
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
