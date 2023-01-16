This new model of Jaguar I-Pace is our favourite yet

Jaguar has announced an updated version of its I-Pace electric car. Available exclusively to the UK market, the I-Pace 400 Sport is priced from £79,995 and features a subtly redesigned body, new R-Dynamic models and satin paint options.

The facelift includes a new ‘shield’ front grille with front aperture blades finished in Atlas Grey, plus new body-coloured door finishers and a redesigned rear diffuser. Continuing the dark new look is a new Satin Grey finish for the 22-inch wheels with carbon fibre inserts.

Satin also features in a pair of new metallic body colours called Elger Grey and Carpathian Grey. Jaguar Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system comes as standard, with integrated Alexa voice control, navigation with help from what3words, and wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto .

Other features that now come as standard on the new 400 Sport model include 14-way heated and cooled seats trimmed in Ebony Windsor leather. The car’s new front grille replaces the gloss black lozenge pattern of the original I-Pace. Jaguar says how this serves up a “cleaner finish to the front of the vehicle while strengthening its inherently electric DNA.”

More changes include a new black and silver Jaguar badge on the grille, and a shift from gloss black to body colour for the front bumper finishers, lower door finishers and rear diffuser. The result is a more cohesive and premium look that mostly does away with black body detailing.

When bought with the R-Dynamic body styling, all models of I-Pace have diamond-turned alloy wheels as standard, and Black Pack is also now standard on the R-Dynamic SE Black trim level and above.

The car is offered with an optional contrast panoramic roof, which for the first time lets I-Pace buyers pick a black finish for the rear section of the roof, which was previously only available in body colour.

Available exclusively in the UK, the 400 Sport sits at the top of the I-Pace range and becomes the new Jaguar EV flagship. The car’s drivetrain remains the same as before, which means a 90 kWh battery mounted in the floor and providing a quoted range of up to 292 miles. The I-Pace 400 Sport produces 384 bhp and has a 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 124 mph. Jaguar says up to 78 miles of range can be added to the battery in as little as 15 minutes when using a 100 kWh DC charger. A full charge at home takes around 12 hours when using a 7 kWh wallbox charger.

Prices for the 2024 model year I-Pace start at £69,995 for the R-Dynamic S, increasing to £73,495 for the SE Black, £77,495 for the HSE Black and £79,995 for the new range-topping 400 Sport.