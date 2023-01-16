It’s a rather mixed message. No sooner have we given birth to a new female beauty trend than we line up to make fun of those stupid enough to follow it. You may have heard of the new craze for buccal fat removal, where a surgeon cuts out a glob of your cheek to give you sharper cheekbones. Chrissy Teigen is the only celebrity known to have “admitted” to the procedure, but already there is widespread mockery of famous women hollow-cheeked enough to raise our suspicions. Yes, you heard me. Buccal fat removal is in. But also very much out.

4 DAYS AGO