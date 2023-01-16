Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
SJP Calls for Boycott of University of Chicago Course Taught by Retired Israeli General
In an op-ed published Tuesday by The Chicago Maroon, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) called for a boycott of a course taught by retired Israeli Defense Forces General Meir Elran. “Elran’s course represents nothing less than the incursion of Israel’s military complex onto the University’s campus,” SJP claims. The...
BBC
Aslan singer receiving end-of-life care
Christy Dignam, the lead singer of Irish rock band Aslan, is receiving palliative care at home, his family has confirmed. The 62-year-old Dubliner is being treated for amyloidosis, which causes an abnormal protein to build up in the body, triggering organ failure. He was admitted to hospital in July 2022...
British government to add trans people to bill banning "conversion therapy"
Government leaders in the U.K. pledged on Tuesday to revisit a piece of proposed legislation that would outlaw "conversion therapy" if passed — this time, with amended protections for transgender people in addition to other LGBTQ residents of England and Wales.In a statement, Michelle Donelan, British secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, said members of Parliament intend to publish a drafted version of the bill "shortly," and will present the draft for pre-legislative review by a joint committee during the current parliamentary session."We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
How the wokeness it pushes could destroy higher education
“Get woke, go broke.” It’s a phrase people coined to describe the failure of Hollywood’s recent politics-drenched efforts at blockbuster films, from which viewers stayed away in droves. But now it applies to another field: higher education. College and graduate degrees were comparatively rare before about 1970. People could be quite successful without them, and there was little stigma attached to their absence. That changed as the baby boomers and the GI Bill hit colleges. By the 1970s, college became an essential ticket to entry in the managerial and professional classes (and even to military promotions). Where higher ed had once been...
BBC
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
BBC
Blackpool ideal for House of Lords move - Conservative MP
Proposals to move the House of Lords to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool should be considered by the government, one of the town's MPs has said. Conservative MP Paul Maynard introduced his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill earlier. He said it would be "an...
BBC
Letter from Africa: Prince Harry and a royal scramble for the continent
In our series of letters from African journalists, writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at what Nigerians have been making of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest revelations - especially Prince Harry's encounter with a leopard. Nigerians currently have many major issues to contend with, such as mysterious fuel scarcities,...
BBC
Police defend big jump in officers in UK schools
Police chiefs have defended a 43% year-on-year rise in the number of officers based in UK schools. The Runnymede Trust race equality think tank found 979 Safer Schools Officers (SSOs) in schools last spring, compared with 683 in 2021. It found SSOs are more likely to be based in schools...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Plymouth Brethren: Gay former member recalls 'lies, control and fear'
"It's a lot of lies, it's a lot of control and it's a lot of fear," Fritz Penney says of growing up in a secretive religious community, before fleeing the group after realising he was gay. The 28-year-old from Southampton was born into the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church but says...
them.us
Conservatives Thought a Harvard Class Was About Trans Infants. They Were Wrong
Right-wing media platforms have spent the last week freaking out about a Harvard course they claim teaches about “transgender infants,” a statement you’ll be shocked to learn is completely false. Harvard Medical School students can currently take a class called “Caring for Patients with Diverse Sexual Orientations,...
BBC
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
US News and World Report
British Government to Block Scottish Gender Reform Law
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill, approved...
BBC
Royal Mail accused of prioritising parcels over letters
Royal Mail has been accused by a senior MP of breaching its legal obligations by prioritising parcels over letters. Business Committee chair Darren Jones said a poster in a delivery office sent to him by a whistle-blower had told workers to favour delivering parcels. He showed it to Royal Mail...
BBC
Keep cake away from office, suggests food watchdog head
If you work in an office, you know the drill. It's someone's birthday and the unwritten rules mean they or a generous boss supplies cake (or cakes) for all. But is it time to kick the cupcakes, to get the gateaux away? A food adviser says workers should not bring in sweet treats - to avoid tempting colleagues.
BBC
Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection
Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
BBC
UWE Bristol facing possible £11m energy bill rise
A university says it could be facing an energy bill rise of more than £11m. Steve West, vice chancellor of the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol, said costs might be as high as £18m in 2023-2024. He said the price increase would not be...
BBC
'Doctors discuss my daughter like she's nothing'
A doctor in Cambridge is spearheading a project to help to reform medical language that patients and their families can find upsetting. Ethicist Zoe Fritz said language that "casts doubt, belittles or blames patients" was long overdue for change. Sixteen-year-old Josselin Tilley from Wiltshire has charge syndrome that reduces her...
