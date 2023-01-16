Read full article on original website
Related
A one-time $850 payment from the state is coming your way
Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.
Landlord says, "Section 8 renters destroyed my property."
Dumfries VA- Accepting housing vouchers seemed to be a good business decision for Akeem Cole who owns and rents ten homes in Virginia and North Carolina. The program promised guaranteed rent payments.
Emergency allotments will continue for SNAP households in January
Virginia's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in January.
Food Stamps: Will Latest Public Health Emergency (PHE) Declaration Affect SNAP Benefits?
The latest public health emergency (PHE) went into effect this month (and will stand until April), but SNAP recipients may see a reduction in their monthly benefits shortly, regardless. Emergency...
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
Opinion: Why some homeless people adore garbage
Just a few moments ago, I went to take my trash out. Once again, someone was frolicking in the dumpster, sorting through all the trash, and organizing it into three (no doubt stolen) shopping carts.
Leasehold nightmare: why owning a council flat could land you with a ‘wipeout’ bill
Like many people, teacher Neil Hosken is being careful with money as the cost of living crisis pushes up his food and energy bills, and his low-cost mortgage deal comes to an end. So he was shocked to receive a letter from the council warning of a bill of up to £44,000 for repairs to his home.
BBC
Inquiry to be held after homes plan refused in Somerset village of Oakhill
A planning inquiry will be held to determine the fate of 26 homes after permission was refused. Persimmon Homes South West and the Johnstone Land Company Ltd applied in December 2020 to build the houses in Oakhill, near Shepton Mallet. Mendip District Council voted unanimously to refuse the plans in...
BBC
Cost of living: Rents and house prices continue to rise
House prices and rents continued to rise late last year, official data shows, but experts predict a slowdown. Rent in properties owned by private landlords increased at the highest level since comparable records began seven years ago. And while house prices were still rising in the year to November, the...
BBC
Plan to turn street lights off for longer at night
Planners have proposed increasing the hours that Essex's street lights are switched off at night. About 70% of street lights in the county, excluding Southend and Thurrock, are switched off between 01:00 and 05:00 to save money and reduce carbon emissions. Lee Scott, Conservative cabinet member for highways maintenance and...
BBC
Welsh 'Amazon forest' at risk from solar farm plan - campaigners
A brewery's solar farm plans on "Wales' Amazon rainforest" have met opposition. Wildlife campaigners want a temporary ban - or moratorium - on solar farms on the Gwent Levels due to concerns about their impact on biodiversity. Budweiser Brewing Group wants to develop renewable energy sources to cut carbon emissions...
Comments / 0