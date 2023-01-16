ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher

The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
BBC

Inquiry to be held after homes plan refused in Somerset village of Oakhill

A planning inquiry will be held to determine the fate of 26 homes after permission was refused. Persimmon Homes South West and the Johnstone Land Company Ltd applied in December 2020 to build the houses in Oakhill, near Shepton Mallet. Mendip District Council voted unanimously to refuse the plans in...
BBC

Cost of living: Rents and house prices continue to rise

House prices and rents continued to rise late last year, official data shows, but experts predict a slowdown. Rent in properties owned by private landlords increased at the highest level since comparable records began seven years ago. And while house prices were still rising in the year to November, the...
BBC

Plan to turn street lights off for longer at night

Planners have proposed increasing the hours that Essex's street lights are switched off at night. About 70% of street lights in the county, excluding Southend and Thurrock, are switched off between 01:00 and 05:00 to save money and reduce carbon emissions. Lee Scott, Conservative cabinet member for highways maintenance and...
BBC

Welsh 'Amazon forest' at risk from solar farm plan - campaigners

A brewery's solar farm plans on "Wales' Amazon rainforest" have met opposition. Wildlife campaigners want a temporary ban - or moratorium - on solar farms on the Gwent Levels due to concerns about their impact on biodiversity. Budweiser Brewing Group wants to develop renewable energy sources to cut carbon emissions...

