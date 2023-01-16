ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Late Salinas headlines inductees into Coastal Bend Coaches Association Hall of Honor

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
After helping establish the Coastal Bend as a high school baseball powerhouse at Moody and Miller, and a lifetime of impact to the region, the late Hector Salinas headlined four inductees in the Class of 2022 of the Coastal Bend Coaches Association Hall of Honor.

Salinas' wife Thelma and son Orlando accepted the honor on his behalf on Sunday at the CBCA's annual Hall of Honor Banquet at the Al Amin Shrine Temple, joining former Odem and Carroll coach AJ Martinez, former Three Rivers and King coach Eddie Hesseltine and Jose Carrillo, who spent 40 years at various stops including San Diego, Robstown and Alice.

A universal theme from all four speeches was about making an impact for players, coaches and students beyond the field of play.

Martinez, now an athletic director with the University Interscholastic League; Hesseltine, currently the superintendent of Orange Grove ISD; and Salinas, who served on the Del Mar and CCISD boards, all went into school administration following their time on the field.

Bishop head football coach Rigo Morales was also honored as the Caller-Times All-South Texas football coach of the year.

The banquet wrapped up the 2023 Coastal Bend Coaches Association Clinic weekend, where the organization hosted coaches and guest speakers at the Omni in Corpus Christi.

