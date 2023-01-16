BARS: A Study of Space with Rhea Beckett
I literally cried over some of the news clippings. It was a lot of soul work for me. I just kept thinking, ‘This is where I’m supposed to be.'
I literally cried over some of the news clippings. It was a lot of soul work for me. I just kept thinking, ‘This is where I’m supposed to be.'
BmoreArt is the leading publication for contemporary art and culture in the Baltimore region, a platform for creative and critical discussions, including digital magazine, a biannual print journal, social media, and events.https://bmoreart.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0