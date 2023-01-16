When you might design a Web2 app for cell or desktop customers the consumer’s entry to the venture would be the identical, no matter how it’s formatted. Within the present stage of Web3, nonetheless, tasks have to determine which blockchain finest works for a venture and construct from there. With a variety of public, sensible contract-enabled blockchains available on the market at this time, Web3 builders ought to perceive their variations and take into consideration how one can finest carry a venture to a wider viewers. Whether or not it’s constructing for Ethereum, EVM-compatible, or non-EVM blockchains, understanding and planning for interoperability may also help develop a Web3 mindset for a extra open and related web.

