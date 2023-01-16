NFL fan reportedly loses $1.4 million bet after Jacksonville Jaguars historic comeback playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers

Read full article on original website
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the divisional round of the playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars will be coming to Arrowhead, with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Kickoff will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Chiefs fans are excited for the return...
Incredibly, Trevor Lawrence might have actually made more headlines for what he did after leading the Jacksonville Jaguars back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night than the comeback itself. Following the game, a 31-30 Jaguars win, Lawrence took a group of his ...
The AFC’s divisional-round game is set to feel mighty familiar for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a regular-season rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off with the Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 10. It’s the same opponent and the same location, but the stakes are much higher. Jacksonville also hopes for different results as they lost the initial matchup 27-17 despite Kansas City turning the ball over multiple times.
When Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found out that teammates Brandon Scherff and E.J. Perry had never been to a Waffle House, he was determined to introduce them to a staple of the South. He was just waiting for the right time — which turned out to be early Sunday morning, after the Jaguars'...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you thinking about driving from Jacksonville to Kansas City to cheer on the Jaguars in their AFC divisional round matchup against the Chiefs on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. EST?. Action News Jax Traffic Anchor Marithza Ross did a bit of number crunching for you:. >>>...
Jaguars fans can give the team a send-off on Friday and watch them play the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field. Fans will be allowed to gather near the Gallagher Club West Gate beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to watch players and coaches leave for their charter flight to...
