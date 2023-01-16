ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NFL fan reportedly loses $1.4 million bet after Jacksonville Jaguars historic comeback playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers

By AFI
americanfootballinternational.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said about rematch with Chiefs in divisional round

The AFC’s divisional-round game is set to feel mighty familiar for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a regular-season rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off with the Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 10. It’s the same opponent and the same location, but the stakes are much higher. Jacksonville also hopes for different results as they lost the initial matchup 27-17 despite Kansas City turning the ball over multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy