Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
CAYCE, SC
wpde.com

SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter

(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fairfield authorities investigate weekend shooting incidents

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County deputies are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend. On January 13, one victim was shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a home on Hwy 21 South in Ridgeway. The suspect fled the area and the victim was transported...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police charge 26 year-old man in death investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins in connection with a death investigation. Dinkins is accused of burying his friend in a shallow grave in the backyard at a Kimpton Drive home on Sept. 16, after the victim experienced a medical event that caused death. Officers say Dinkins allegedly did not notify police or call 911.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters who took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials. If you have any information, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia hotel standoff suspect denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are learning more about the man arrested after a standoff in West Columbia yesterday. Bond was denied today for Jonathan Russell Saylor on several charges including attempted murder. Investigators say the Charleston man barricaded himself inside the Hilton Garden Inn on McSwain Drive following a...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Military Dept. addresses McCrady Center incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Military Department is addressing Tuesday’s incident between cadets in the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe and Youth ChalleNGe programs at McCrady Training Center in Eastover. The physical altercation, which authorities say began as an argument, left 14 cadets and one staff member hospitalized....
EASTOVER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Wreck blocking all lanes at I-126 Flyover in Richland County

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked at the I-126 Flyover after an early morning wreck. It happened before 5 a.m. at the flyover on I-26 West at Exit 108A. Authorities haven’t reported any injuries but they’re still working on clearing...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Sheriff’s Dept., Publix kick off campaign for Special Olympics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Publix grocery stores to raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics as part of a state-wide initiative. Today the Sheriff joined Special Olympics athlete Kenny Whitaker to collect donations at the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect arrested at West Columbia hotel after nearly seven hour standoff

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police now say a standoff that involved a suspect shooting at officers at a hotel just off Interstate 26 has ended peacefully. Chief Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department gave an update around 8 p.m. Thursday nearly 6 1/2 hours after the situation began. He confirmed the suspect, who he did not identify at the time, had been brought out of the hotel room and taken to the hospital for injuries. Boyce did not say how the man was injured but said he was expected to survive.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC

