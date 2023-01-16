Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner’s Office to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner’s Office is set to host Missing and Unidentified Persons day on February 4 from 10 a.m- 3 p.m. at Segra Park. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Organizers say local law enforcement agencies and National Missing persons...
SCDNR officers locate missing hunter using phone tracking technology
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) are being praised after using phone tracking technology to locate a missing hunter on New Year’s Day. According to officials, the man — who suffers from a medical condition — was hunting with dogs on his family’s property near the border of […]
Darlington County authorities make 4th arrest in killing of man allegedly held in kennel
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Johnsonville woman is the fourth person arrested in the killing of a man allegedly held captive in a dog kennel before he was shot to death, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Nichole Caraway, of Johnsonville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and kidnapping in the […]
wpde.com
SCDNR uses new technology to find missing deer hunter
(WPDE) — A new phone technology used by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) was used to quickly find a missing deer hunter on New Year's Day. The man was reported missing by his family when they had not heard from him after he said he planned to hunt with dogs on his family's property near the border of Bamberg and Orangeburg Counties, a release said.
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield authorities investigate weekend shooting incidents
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County deputies are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend. On January 13, one victim was shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a home on Hwy 21 South in Ridgeway. The suspect fled the area and the victim was transported...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police charge 26 year-old man in death investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins in connection with a death investigation. Dinkins is accused of burying his friend in a shallow grave in the backyard at a Kimpton Drive home on Sept. 16, after the victim experienced a medical event that caused death. Officers say Dinkins allegedly did not notify police or call 911.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters who took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15. The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials. If you have any information, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia hotel standoff suspect denied bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are learning more about the man arrested after a standoff in West Columbia yesterday. Bond was denied today for Jonathan Russell Saylor on several charges including attempted murder. Investigators say the Charleston man barricaded himself inside the Hilton Garden Inn on McSwain Drive following a...
abccolumbia.com
SC Military Dept. addresses McCrady Center incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Military Department is addressing Tuesday’s incident between cadets in the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe and Youth ChalleNGe programs at McCrady Training Center in Eastover. The physical altercation, which authorities say began as an argument, left 14 cadets and one staff member hospitalized....
Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
wach.com
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
abccolumbia.com
Wreck blocking all lanes at I-126 Flyover in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The SC Department of Transportation says all lanes are blocked at the I-126 Flyover after an early morning wreck. It happened before 5 a.m. at the flyover on I-26 West at Exit 108A. Authorities haven’t reported any injuries but they’re still working on clearing...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Sheriff’s Dept., Publix kick off campaign for Special Olympics
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with Publix grocery stores to raise money for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics as part of a state-wide initiative. Today the Sheriff joined Special Olympics athlete Kenny Whitaker to collect donations at the...
2 in custody after Lancaster home invasion that left woman dead and son shot, deputies say
LANCASTER, S.C. — Two suspects, including a juvenile, have been taken into custody for an alleged robbery at a Lancaster home that left a woman dead and her son hurt after being shot, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. The crime happened around 9:30 p.m. at a home...
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023.
Suspect arrested at West Columbia hotel after nearly seven hour standoff
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police now say a standoff that involved a suspect shooting at officers at a hotel just off Interstate 26 has ended peacefully. Chief Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department gave an update around 8 p.m. Thursday nearly 6 1/2 hours after the situation began. He confirmed the suspect, who he did not identify at the time, had been brought out of the hotel room and taken to the hospital for injuries. Boyce did not say how the man was injured but said he was expected to survive.
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
