wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Champion Says Stephanie McMahon Will ‘Definitely Be Missed’
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has addressed former Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon’s WWE departure. On January 10, Stephanie shared a public statement announcing her resignation from her roles in WWE. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston noted that Stephanie did so much for the company,...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
wrestletalk.com
Undertaker Return To WWE Television Revealed
The Undertaker has just been revealed to be returning to WWE television, find out when you can catch the Dead Man back on Raw. On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (January 16) a major announcement about a future appearance from the Undertaker. Fitting that the Phenom reappear for a...
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Didn’t Make Provision For Family Inheriting His WWE Shares In New Amendment
Vince McMahon has been at the center of a major scandal involving allegations of hush money payments over the past year, and the professional wrestling community has been closely monitoring the situation. With McMahon’s return to his role as majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of WWE, he has regained significant control over the company’s direction, generating significant media attention and anticipation. Many fans believe he is also quite petty and vindictive and it seems more proof of that has been shown in a new amendment.
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Sends Bold Message To WWE Stockholders
WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon continues making waves throughout the industry as he works towards a possible sale of the company. As of yesterday, McMahon filed a written consent amendment to WWE's bylaws with the Securities and Exchange Commission that would give him even more control without requiring shareholder approval. The lengthy filing puts into writing the fact that McMahon can now make decisions for WWE on his own, without a meeting with or vote from the shareholders. With this amendment now in place, McMahon should have full approval over a potential sale in the coming months, or alternatively will be in control of the company's decision on a media rights deal if a sale does not come to pass.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Claims Wyatt Family Storyline Was Originally His Idea
The Wyatt Family was one of the most iconic stables in WWE history. Bray Wyatt arrived with his cult leader persona flanked by Erick Rowan and Luke Harper in NXT in 2012. Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently revealed that the Wyatt Family storyline was his idea, which is quite a bold claim.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to WWE's Potential Sale
Dwayne Johnson, better known in the pro wrestling world as The Rock, appeared on CNBC on Tuesday and was asked to give his thoughts on the developing situation with WWE. Since the start of the year, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the company and is spearheading a potential sale of the promotion. Companies like Comcast, Amazon, Disney, Endeavor and Netflix have all been named as potential bidders, along with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
PWMania
The New Day Hosting Funeral on WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Line-Up
New WWE NXT matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will discuss their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion, with Breakker winning via count out when the ropes broke for the second time.
wrestletalk.com
New Clue To Identity of WWE’s Uncle Howdy Revealed
The true identity of Uncle Howdy has been revealed by a WWE fan who encountered the character backstage at the January 9 WWE Raw. WWE fan Chloe Canterbury, host of the What’s Up, WWE Universe? podcast, revealed some interesting tidbits of information, saying:. “Then, Uncle Howdy walks by, and...
stillrealtous.com
Major Return Confirmed For The WWE Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is quickly approaching and some big returns have been rumored for the event. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since June of last year, but it was confirmed this week on Monday Night Raw that The American Nightmare will be making his return at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
ringsidenews.com
Another WWE Vice President Resigns From Company
It has been nearly a week since Vince McMahon returned to WWE and changes are already being implemented across the board. The billionaire’s comeback led to several WWE employees resigning from their positions. Now, another name has been added to that list. PW Insider is reporting that Stefanie Fiondella,...
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Faces Familiar Challenge At WWE Royal Rumble
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face a familiar challenge at the upcoming Royal Rumble as she puts her title on the line. Bianca Belair has held her Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch for the gold at WrestleMania 38, and now with WWE on the road to WrestleMania once again, The EST of WWE is looking to make it as a full year as champion. But to do that, she’ll have to go through a familiar opponent.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/16/23); WWE Stable Returning?
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE has only announced two segments for tonight’s show: one featuring The Judgment Day and one featuring Bobby Lashley. The Hurt Business is expected to return tonight, but this has not been confirmed.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Changes Name Of ‘Judgment Day’ Faction
WWE has made a change to the name of the Judgment Day faction made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The group is continuing to grow in notoriety, largely thanks to the recent antics of ‘ex-con Dom’, Dominik Mysterio who, in storyline, was arrested for one whole night after attacking his dad Rey Mysterio, and is now a waltzing around like a hardened criminal street thug.
Wrestle Zone
RAW Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Royal Rumble
After weeks of feuding, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair will meet once again in the ring for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, this time at Royal Rumble. During an in-ring segment on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Belair took to the ring, and said that no matter what the risk might be to her, she will face Bliss again and again and again. After some more talk, Bliss finally came out to the ring, and said that Belair and “everyone else” fears her because they don’t know what to expect from her.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Legend Won’t Appear At RAW’s 30th Anniversary After All
The longest-running weekly episodic show in television history, Monday Night RAW, is turning 30 next week. A special edition, titled ‘RAW XXX’ has been planned on the show’s special occasion, with a line-up of WWE Legends, Hall of Famers, and top stars planned for the show. That being said, one legend won’t be there.
