Kansas City, MO

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should the AFC championship game be played in Atlanta?

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The NFL announced if the Kansas City Chiefs were to play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, the teams would play in Atlanta . The decision came after a game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was canceled after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field while suffering cardiac arrest.

The Chiefs ended up with the No. 1 seed while playing more games than the Bills this season. The Bills beat the Chiefs earlier this season at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Bills will host the Bengals at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

If the Chiefs were to play the Bills in the AFC Championship, do you think it's a good idea to have the game at a neutral location?

