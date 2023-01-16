Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Maryville council backs placing marijuana sales tax on April ballot
(Maryville) -- Maryville city officials seek to increase revenues when recreational marijuana becomes available. During its latest regular meeting, the Maryville City Council approved an ordinance including a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana within the city, which will appear on the April 4th municipal election ballot. City Manager Greg McDanel tells KMA News the move comes after Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 in November, which made recreational marijuana legal as of December 8. McDanel says Maryville certainly isn't alone in adjusting to the new regulations.
Two Missouri boys hospitalized after ATV overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—Two Missouri boys were injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Polaris Ranger driven by a 13-year-old Albany boy was northbound on Isaac Miller Trail one half mile south of Albany. The driver lost control of...
WIBW
Nebraska man dies following self-inflicted gunshot during SE Kan. police chase
GALENA, Kan. (WIBW) - After he ran and hid in the treeline following a police chase where he fired shots at officials in Southeast Kansas, a Nebraska man allegedly turned the gun on himself and was pronounced dead. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into...
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City man killed after shootout with deputies
GALENA, Kan. – Kansas officials are reporting the death of a Falls City man following a police chase. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting on Monday in Cherokee County, about 300 miles from Falls City. The incident started when a...
kmaland.com
Nodaway County wreck injures 2
(Graham) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred roughly five miles east of Graham on Route A shortly before 6:15 p.m. Authorities say a 2022 Buick Enclave, driven by 72-year-old Billy Brookshier of Graham, attempted to turn into a private drive south of Route A and turned into the path of a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by 30-year-old Barton Oberhauser of Hopkins. The Patrol says Oberhauser's vehicle struck the right rear of Brookshier's and came to rest in the westbound lane of Route A facing west. Meanwhile, Brookshier's vehicle came to rest south of Route A facing northeast.
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide
A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
WIBW
Nemaha Co. officials continue to search for wanted subject
BERN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. officials have asked residents to continue to be vigilant as they search for a wanted subject that was reported over the weekend. The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS on Monday, Jan. 16, that it continues to ask residents to lock their doors and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.
Kansas woman hospitalized in St. Joe after rollover crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Ford Fusion driven by Taylor Bonar, 26, Atchison, was eastbound in the 600 block Laramie Street and struck a parked vehicle. After impact the Ford rolled over...
northwestmoinfo.com
Possession, DWI, and Driving Charges For Bethany Man
A Bethany man was arrested Tuesday evening on a number of charges ranging from drug possession to driving with a handicapped placard on the rear view mirror. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Bethany resident Melvin M. Moad was arrested at 6:53 P.M. Tuesday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, not having proof of insurance, and operating a motor vehicle with a handicapped placard from the rear view mirror.
Creston Woman faces Forgery and Drug Possession Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Creston woman early Sunday morning on two Union County Warrants. Police arrested 20-year-old Emily Marie Dohorn at Birch and Fremont Streets. Dohorn was wanted for Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana, 1st Offense, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Interference with Official Acts, and Providing False Identification Information.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 75-year-old Dennis Leroy Vanderhoof around 2 p.m. Saturday. Vanderhoof was arrested on charges of operation without owners’ consent, 2nd degree criminal mischief and driving while barred.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2