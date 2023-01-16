Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans fans react to Ran Carthon hire as new general manager
Tennessee Titans fans have plenty to say about the team's new hire. The organization hired former 49ers Director of Pro Personnel Ran Carthon to take over as general manager on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He'll replace former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired midseason, and interim general manager Ryan Cowden. ...
atozsports.com
Could VFL Jason Witten be a good candidate for the Vols’ tight ends coach job?
Tennessee still doesn’t have a tight ends coach. A few names have been thrown around but one that many fans have wanted Josh Heupel to consider is former UT tight end and NFL legend Jason Witten. Witten is currently coaching high school football but does that mean he would have an interest in returning to Knoxville as a coach? We talked about it all in the YouTube video below…
Yardbarker
Titans targeting Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for offensive coordinator vacancy
The sign a head coach is building a good staff is other teams poaching assistants. The Falcons could potentially have two massive voids to fill on Arthur Smith’s staff this offseason. Dean Pees retiring creates a void at defensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach Charles London could be on the move. According to Jonathan Jones, London is interviewing for the Titans’ offensive coordinator vacancy.
atozsports.com
Titans land former Vols standout in second round of 2023 NFL Mock Draft from The Athletic
The latest mock draft from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the Tennessee Titans selecting a former Tennessee Vols standout in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Brugler has the Titans drafting Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt with the No. 41 overall pick. After two “quiet” seasons at...
thecomeback.com
Tennessee Titans owner reacts to major decision
After a disappointing end to the season where the team lost its final seven games to miss out on the playoffs entirely, the Tennessee Titans have made a major move that they hope will set the team up for future success, hiring San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. And after the big decision, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk sounds confident in the team’s decision.
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Damar Hamlin continues to recover from the cardiac arrest he suffered on the field two weeks ago, and the Buffalo Bills defensive back is taking care of some business in the meantime. Hamlin has filed for at least three trademarks over the past 10 days. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben revealed that Hamlin filed trademarks for... The post Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Joe Burrow news
It’s no secret to anyone who’s watched the Cincinnati Bengals over the past few seasons that quarterback Joe Burrow has changed the franchise since he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but one stat explains just how dominant he’s been so early in his career.
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
atozsports.com
Peyton Manning moment on Monday Night Football reminds viewers of one of his most memorable NFL moments
Tennessee Vols legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning reminded viewers on Monday night during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys playoff game that he’s not a fan of kickers. During the ManningCast broadcast on ESPN 2, Manning showed his frustration with kickers after Dallas kicker...
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
The time comes for everyone. Saturday night, it might have come for Al Michaels. The legendary announcer was on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. His performance left a lot to be desired. That's what most of the NFL World thinks, anyway. "3rd biggest comeback in playoff history ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get an offseason win over Ohio State
The Tennessee Vols got a nice offseason win over the Ohio State Buckeyes this week. For much of the last year, Ohio State fans have held it over Vols fans that the Buckeyes landed coveted 2023 four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate. The Vols were very much in the mix for...
atozsports.com
Why this past weekend shows Tennessee is now recruiting at a different level
Josh Heupel and Tennessee football just had a huge recruiting weekend. The first Junior Day since the end of an incredible 11-2 season saw a myriad of highly-rated recruits descend on Knoxville. And outside of having to watch a horrendous Vol basketball loss, all the attending recruits seemed to have a great time on campus. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, Zach Ragan and I dove into why this vital recruiting weekend shows that UT has taken a big step up in recruiting even though no players committed. Check it out by downloading the episode on your favorite podcast platform. And don’t forget, we’re also on YouTube!
Yardbarker
Bills Cut Former Josh Allen Teammate, Sign Ex Colts WR to Practice Squad
The Buffalo Bills are making roster moves to their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. The team signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Cortez Broughton to the practice squad while releasing receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris in corresponding moves.
NOLA.com
Former LSU player Russell Gage taken to hospital from Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
TAMPA, Fla. — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment happened in front of a prime-time audience Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
atozsports.com
Steelers sign former second-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t in the playoffs, but they are making moves. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year contract. Miller was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the second round in 2018. In three seasons, Miller amassed 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns. In July of 2021, Miller was traded to the Houston Texans. Unfortunately for Miller, he was released after two games on October 6.
AZFamily
Cardinals hire Titans’ director of player personnel as new GM
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search for a new Arizona Cardinals general manager has ended. The team announced on Monday they have hired Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. The hire was first reported by Ian Rapoport. “He possesses every attribute of a successful GM – passion, leadership, intelligence, work ethic – and his extensive experience has clearly prepared him for this role. We could not be more thrilled to have Monti and his family joining the Cardinals,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement.
atozsports.com
Bills’ boost on offense couldn’t have arrived at better time
Although the Buffalo Bills got a touchdown from recently signed wide receiver Cole Beasley, they are likely feeling better about the prospect of lining him up for fewer snaps on Sunday. In 31 offensive snaps (42%), Beasley had a couple of catches for 35 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Khalil...
