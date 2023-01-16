Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook 02:28

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.

A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.

Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Aceyn Ausbrook (center) was shot and killed in a shooting in Monroeville late Saturday night. Anthony Mock

Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook.

"He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.

He took Ausbrook under his wing and considered him his son.

"He knew how to be a young man of character, a young man of integrity," Mock said.

The 19-year-old's life was cut short Saturday night at a birthday party off Bellwood Avenue in Monroeville.

Police said when first responders got to the scene they found Ausbrook shot in the torso. He later died at the hospital.

"I'm devastated. I feel like I lost a part of me," Mock said.

Mock said Ausbrook played for the Gateway football team, and out of school, he spent time working for Mock's custom jewelry business.

"He learned very quickly, and he was excited about it, and his excitement for jewelry made me even more excited," Mock said.

Eventually, Ausbrook may have made a career out of it, but he also loved landscaping. Still young, he was figuring out what he wanted to do with his life, and Mock was right there, giving him advice.

"Make sure whatever task that you take on, whatever career you take on, you give your whole heart and your mind into it," Mock said.

It's hard for Mock to think, Ausbrook won't have that opportunity anymore.

"The first time he would actually go out, it cost him, and it's crushing me," Mock said.

Mock said early on, Ausbrook's mom taught him structure and discipline. Ausbrook wasn't the type to go out, but on Saturday he did, after finishing work at Giant Eagle.

"There's so many things in life they have to see, but you don't see it behind a jail cell and you don't see it in the coffin," Mock said.

He wants justice for Ausbrook, and he hopes Ausbrook can be an example for others.

"I want these young men to live for something," Mock said.

The investigation is ongoing, and police haven't made an arrest.

If you have any information about what happened, call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

The Gateway School District released a statement: