Tampa, FL

A Generational Talent: Cowboys insider discusses Micah Parsons

By Nick Petraccione
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their playoff tilt on Monday night. And a big factor in the game will be Harrisburg native Micah Parsons. Can the two-time Pro Bowler get to Tom Brady? Can he help stop Leonard Fournette from running wild like he did last time these two teams met?

Our Nick Petraccione spoke with Silver Star Nation reporter and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola to provide some insight into just how important Parsons is to this organization and his career trajectory.

