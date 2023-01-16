ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Verge

Republican lawmakers push for crypto regulation with new panel

Republican lawmakers announced a new panel on Thursday that will oversee the cryptocurrency industry, as reported earlier by Politico and CNBC. Led by Representative French Hill (R-AR), the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion aims to provide “clear rules of the road” for federal regulators. Some...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
CoinDesk

Davos 2023: Crypto Is Down but Not Out

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. DAVOS, Switzerland — The crypto industry showed up in force at the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in May 2022. Eight months, numerous bankruptcies and a major collapse later, the industry is...
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
AUSTIN, TX
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin and Ethereum correct amid Bitzlato takedown, tech layoffs and economic worries

Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected as news of coordinated “international cryptocurrency enforcement action” stirred up uncertainty among traders. Given the number of black swan events and the proliferation of crypto-oriented scams in 2022, most investors expect U.S. and global regulators to eventually lay down a strong hammer on centralized exchanges and other businesses connected with the crypto sector.
forkast.news

CFTC commissioner calls for clearer crypto regulations

Caroline Pham, commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner, has urged regulators to develop clearer crypto industry standards, she said in a Jan.17 Bloomberg interview. Fast facts. Pham has participated in over 75 meetings about global crypto regulations and highlighted that there is “a very advanced discussion...
techaiapp.com

Russia, Iran to Co-Create Gold-Backed ‘Token of Persian Gulf’ Crypto Asset: Report

Russia and Iran, two countries that are looking to develop guidelines to regulate the cryptocurrency sector, are reportedly planning to form an alliance to co-develop a stablecoin. The crypto asset, which would be backed by gold as the reserve asset, could be named the ‘token of the Persian Gulf’. This stablecoin is aimed at removing the requirement of fiat currencies for facilitating cross-border transactions. To create this stablecoin, the Central Bank of Iran will team up with the Russian government in the months to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy