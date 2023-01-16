Read full article on original website
Related
Rishabh Pant’s first tweet after horror crash sends internet into frenzy
India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant’s first statement since his life-threatening accident on December 30 sent the internet into a frenzy on Monday. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Rishabh Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.”
ng-sportingnews.com
Indian opener Shubman Gill blasts double-century in ODI win over New Zealand
Indian opener Shubman Gill has become the youngest player to score an ODI double-century, less than a month out from the Test series against Australia. One of the best young players in world cricket, Gill finished with 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand, smashing 19 fours and nine maximums in the 12-run victory.
Ex-India cricketer slams Rohit Sharma for setting unwanted record
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing attack on Rohit Sharma after the swashbuckling batter scripted an unwanted record in the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Though the Men in Blue registered the biggest win in the history of ODI cricket by 317 runs against the Dasun...
Australian bowlers provide platform for second ODI hammering of Pakistan
Casual observers could be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja vu as Australia secured a series victory over Pakistan with a second crushing victory in the space of three days in Brisbane. In consecutive outings Australia bowled first, stifled Pakistan’s batters and then chased down the target with oodles...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
CNBC
India's wedding season is here, but for many it's no longer the bigger, the better
Many millennial couples in India no longer see the appeal of having wedding guest lists with hundreds of people. Despite couples trimming the size of their weddings, they're spending just as much. Major spending for venues, food and decorations remain the norm, said one wedding planner. Indian weddings are big...
Gabriel, Warrican and Motie return to West Indies squad for Zimbabwe Tests
Fast bowler Gabriel could make first Test appearance since November 2021
Sussex bring in Shadab Khan for Vitality Blast
Pakistan legspinner expected to be available for duration of the competition
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Madande hits four off final ball to give hosts thrilling win on DLS method
Ireland 288-4 (50 overs): Balbirnie 121 retd inj, Tector 101 not out; Nyauchi 2-65 Zimbabwe 214-7: Burl 59, Raza 43, Ervine 38; Adair 2-40, Hume 2-41 Clive Madande hit a four off the final ball to give Zimbabwe a dramatic three-wicket win on the DLS method in a thrilling opening one-day international against Ireland in Harare.
Sara Tendulkar trends as Shubman Gill smashes huge world record
Sara Tendulkar became one of the trending topics after his alleged boyfriend/ex-boyfriend Shubman Gill went on to script a couple of new records on his way to a maiden double hundred for India against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After Shubman Gill single-handedly anchored the Indian essay with his sensational knock, netizens took to […] The post Sara Tendulkar trends as Shubman Gill smashes huge world record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sara Ali Khan faces social media mockery after Shubman Gill’s incredible knock
Netizens savagely mocked Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan after India batter Shubman Gill struck his maiden double ton against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Sara Ali Khan’s trolling on social media came after she and Shubman Gill were clicked having dinners and taking holidays together. Though Shubman Gill has been linked with iconic Indian […] The post Sara Ali Khan faces social media mockery after Shubman Gill’s incredible knock appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pakistan cricketer shuts down Pakistani reporter trolling Virat Kohli
A Pakistan journalist who trolled Virat Kohli for scoring hundreds against “minnows” Sri Lanka got a befitting response from his own country’s cricket star Sohaib Maqsood who asked him to “grow up” and respect the premier India batter for his record-breaking feats on the field. “Virat Kohli is at his best when there’s no pressure, […] The post Pakistan cricketer shuts down Pakistani reporter trolling Virat Kohli appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lucky loser Michael Mmoh continues unlikely run in Melbourne
Just more than 48 hours ago, Michael Mmoh had his bags packed and was preparing to fly back to the United States. Now he's set to pocket $156,775 after advancing to the third round of the Australian Open by upsetting No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev.
Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Shubman Gill goes viral
Legendary Virender Sehwag’s tweet, hailing young India batter Shubman Gill after his record-breaking knock against New Zealand went viral. On Wednesday, Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series […] The post Virender Sehwag’s tweet on Shubman Gill goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans go wild as Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli’s big record
Cricket fans went into overdrive after India opener Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in 20 ODI innings by an Indian on Sunday. Shubman Gill’s feat came after he struck a 97-ball 116 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. While Virat Kohli had amassed 847 […] The post Fans go wild as Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli’s big record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rohit Sharma roasted online after Shubman Gill’s magic against NZ
India captain Rohit Sharma is being roasted online following Shubman Gill’s double hundred against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma’s trolling on Twitter came after he failed once again with the bat, making only 34 runs off 38 balls in Hyderabad. With his unsuccessful outing at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Rohit Sharma extended his hundred-less […] The post Rohit Sharma roasted online after Shubman Gill’s magic against NZ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
msn.com
55 Most Peaceful Countries in the World, Ranked
It seems the world is on fire these days. Not literally, of course (although quite literally in some places). But between systemic racism, lack of gun control, famine, war, death and destruction, it's impossible to turn the news on without feeling dismayed about the state of society. That’s why we...
KL Rahul mercilessly trolled after Shubman Gill’s NZ stunner
KL Rahul was trolled brutally after India opener Shubman Gill became the youngest ODI double-centurion following his sensational knock against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Moments after Shubman Gill created history at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Team India supporters took to Twitter to poke fun at KL Rahul who has failed to […] The post KL Rahul mercilessly trolled after Shubman Gill’s NZ stunner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UN names Pakistani linked to Mumbai attacks as terrorist
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations has designated an anti-India militant being held in Pakistan as a global terrorist, the world body’s second such designation stemming from the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people. The announcement regarding Pakistani citizen Abdul Rehan Makki was hailed by...
Twitter goes bonkers as Shubman Gill creates history in Hyderabad
Twitter went into overdrive on Wednesday after young India batter Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Punjab-born cricket star‘s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just […] The post Twitter goes bonkers as Shubman Gill creates history in Hyderabad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0