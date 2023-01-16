India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant’s first statement since his life-threatening accident on December 30 sent the internet into a frenzy on Monday. “I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes,” Rishabh Pant wrote on Twitter. “I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.”

