Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Previews Matchup With Indiana
Before Illinois' home game against Indiana on Thursday, coach Brad Underwood met with the media to discuss the importance of this game, guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis, his team's four-game win streak and more.
Illinois Football: 4-star in-state recruit keeps Illini in top 7
Illinois football has done some impressive work on the recruiting trail since Bret Bielema took over, and that trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. As of right now, the Illini have the No. 35 ranked class for 2023. This would be the highest-ranked class to come into Champaign since the Ron Zook era. The top two players in the class are Malik Elzy and Kaden Feagin, both of whom are in-state recruits.
thechampaignroom.com
Different styles, similar seasons: Previewing Illinois-Indiana
After the wheels appeared to be falling off in a bad loss against Northwestern just two weeks ago, the Illini have been on a resurgence offensively with impressive showings against Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota. The visiting Hoosiers on Thursday have had a similar story arc to their season,...
Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 16): Illinois Wins Big At Minnesota, Edey Scores 32 At Michigan State
Illinois defeated Minnesota 78-60 on Monday by dominating the Golden Gophers on the glass in a big second half. No. 3 Purdue and Michigan State went back and forth most of the afternoon, but National Player of the Year candidate Zach Edey sunk the Spartans' hopes with a late layup.
247Sports
Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
thechampaignroom.com
The Law Firm is back in Champaign for one more year
The Illinois defense got some good news on Monday — the last day possible to declare for the NFL Draft. Keith Randolph announced he is staying for his final year. And an hour later, Randolph’s partner, Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, announced his decision to stay for another year.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois rides second-half clinic to blowout win at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Highlighted by exciting wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, Illinois went into Monday night with a three-game winning streak. Looking to keep the streak alive, the Illini did just that, and in dominant fashion. After a competitive first half, Illinois used a Matthew Mayer-led attack and stellar...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: 14 Illinois hospitals ranked among best in country
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A new ranking is out, and 14 Illinois hospitals have made the cut of best in the country. The list was compiled by Healthgrades, a consumer marketplace for finding doctors and health care. Crain’s reports Ascension Alexian Brothers and Carle Foundation in Urbana are among the nation’s top 1%. Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge is ranked among the top 2%. Northwestern Memorial and University of Chicago Medical Center joined the list this year and rank among the top 250 hospitals. That list also includes Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest and Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak lawn. The rankings are based on several factors, including performance and outcomes data.
smilepolitely.com
There’s a new abortion clinic opening in Champaign
Come February 11th, people in C-U and surrounding areas will have another option for abortion care. Equity Clinic will be run by Ohio OBGYN Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, and will be located at 2111 W. Park Court in Champaign. Demand for abortions in Illinois has increased as surrounding states have implemented...
newschannel20.com
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WAND TV
Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
smilepolitely.com
This lemur was just hanging out in a garage in Bloomington
When one lives in Central Illinois, one would expect that the creature making noises in the garage is a raccoon, a possum perhaps…not an animal that is endangered and native to Madagascar. But that’s what a Bloomington family found last week — a ring-tailed lemur. The lemur, named “King Julian” by the daughter, was safely transported to Miller Park Zoo by the zoo director and an animal, and is being taken care of there while the Illinois Conservation Police and state authorities figure out how he got here.
City of Champaign announces temporary Bradley Ave. lane closure
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one lane on Bradley Ave. will be closed temporarily to perform a sewer lining project. The closure began Tuesday and is located between Garden Hills Dr. to Redwood Dr. The city said one westbound lane will be closed daily between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., […]
Central Illinois Proud
Lights On! program begins in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new program in Bloomington is helping residents who have broken or non-functioning tail lights or turn signals. Those who get pulled over in Bloomington for a broken tail light or similar issue can receive a voucher worth up to $250 to fix it. Instead...
WAND TV
Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found
ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
newschannel20.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
Comments / 0