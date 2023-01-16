Read full article on original website
Related
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With One of the Best Games of All Time
PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with one of the best games of all time; there are a few catches though. The first is that the offer has only been extended to PS Plus Premium subscribers, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Essential subscriber, you're out of luck. The second catch is this isn't a free download, but a free trial. That said, it's a timely one. And the third and final catch is this offer only pertains to PS5 users.
Persona 4 Golden for Modern Platforms Release Date Announced
The release date for Persona 4 Golden for modern platforms was revealed following the Persona Super Live concert late 2022. The JRPG classic will reach a whole new audience as it becomes available on current- and next-gen consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch. Persona 4 Golden Release Date: January 18, 2023 “They say your soulmate […] The post Persona 4 Golden for Modern Platforms Release Date Announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
Stephen Fry-Narrated Doc Set For Prime Video; MBC-Warner Bros Discovery Deal; Banijay Benelux Acquisition; Locarno Spotlights Mexico & More — Global Briefs
Stephen Fry-Narrated Doc Set For Prime Video Mind Games – The Experiment, a Stephen Fry-narrated doc, is dropping today on Prime Video. The program is billed as a “a groun breaking study that follows sedentary and physically inactive gamers” to see if exercise makes their gameplaying abilities better by improving cognitive functions. It will follow four professional games, who specialize in chess, mahjong, memory and esports, respectively, and take the results from 70+ gamers elsewhere around the world to draw conclusions. The doc is from Beyond Productions, which is now part of Banijay. The study and doc were initially commissioned by...
The Day Before: Everything we know about the new survival MMO
With The Day Before sitting as one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, here's everything we know so far about this highly anticipated open-world MMO
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0