Matilda The Musical, the 80th annual Dolphin Show at Northwestern University’s Cahn Auditorium (600 Emerson St.), is a delight and well worth seeing. The Dolphin Show is renowned for being “America’s largest student-produced musical.” Choosing to produce a show where most of the characters are children might give one pause, but this cast nails it. The ensemble, referred to as ‘kids’ in the program, has a heavy lift and they deliver.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO