evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of the news: Your RoundTable daily digest
Saturday’s Light the Night event outside the Noyes Cultural Arts Center featured four one-night only installations, including Lightswept (above). Stacia Campbell (with flashlight) and her 10-year-old son Kai (left) created it using a 3D printer and 17 solar-powered lights; each lantern represented features of Evanston. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical does the Dolphin Show proud
Matilda The Musical, the 80th annual Dolphin Show at Northwestern University’s Cahn Auditorium (600 Emerson St.), is a delight and well worth seeing. The Dolphin Show is renowned for being “America’s largest student-produced musical.” Choosing to produce a show where most of the characters are children might give one pause, but this cast nails it. The ensemble, referred to as ‘kids’ in the program, has a heavy lift and they deliver.
evanstonroundtable.com
Light the Night
Artist Stacia Campbell uses a flashlight to explain her light sculpture Lightswept, which she created with her 10-year-old son Kai (left). They made 17 plastic lanterns representing downtown Evanston, city trees, pathways, the shoreline, sailboats, waves and stars using a 3D printer with solar-powered lights. It was one of four sculptures part of Saturday’s Light the Night sponsored by Evanston Parks and Recreation. It was held for one night only outside the Noyes Cultural Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston librarian wins national ‘I Love My Librarian’ award
When Elacsha Madison is in the Evanston Public Library, she usually can be found on the third floor, in a parent-free zone just for teens. Energetic, enthusiastic and full of projects aimed at engaging tweens and teens with books and culture, the 35-year-old Madison almost bubbles with optimism. Madison, interim...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Dog Beach opening planned for March
The city’s Parks & Recreation Department, Public Works Agency and Facilities Management Division have been working toward reopening the Evanston Dog Beach in 2023 following several years of high Lake Michigan water levels. The City tentatively plans to reopen the dog beach for public use on March 1, if weather and conditions permit.
As accusations swirl, Kim Foxx pulls her Conviction Integrity Unit chief off a big case
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has yanked the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago cop’s killing after allegations that those veteran attorneys were trying to hide evidence when they used private email accounts in 2012 and 2013 to communicate with detectives investigating the case. One...
evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 projects K-8 student enrollment to decline another 456 students in next five years
District 65’s K-8 student enrollment, excluding Park and Rice schools, is projected to decline by another 456 students in the next five years, according to a memorandum prepared by Sarita Smith, Manager of Student Assignments. The memo was attached as an information item to the agenda for the School Board’s policy committee meeting on Jan. 17.
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown update: New program hopes to revitalize small businesses
City council will soon vote on hiring a graphic design firm to build a website and logo for Evanston’s brand new Legacy Business Program, working group member and Preservation Commissioner Carl Klein said Thursday night. In the coming months and years, that program could help distribute grant money to...
WGNtv.com
2 dead after fiery wrong-way crash in north suburbs
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two north suburban men died following a wrong-way crash early Monday morning in unincorporated Gurnee. At around 4:05 a.m., police were dispatched to northbound lanes of Route 41, approximately .5 miles north of Stearns School Road, on the report of a head-on crash. Police believe...
