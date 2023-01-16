Dogecoin DOGE/USD was lauded as one of the cryptocurrencies that had the least impact on the environment in 2022. What Happened: According to research conducted by Forex Suggest, 1,423 tons of emissions were released by the Dogecoin ecosystem in 2021, while the annual CO2 emissions in 2022 dropped to 1,063 tons — a drop of 25%.

25 MINUTES AGO