Read full article on original website
Related
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Dogecoin Reduces Carbon Footprint Drastically In 2022 After Elon Musk's 'Working With Doge Devs' Comment
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was lauded as one of the cryptocurrencies that had the least impact on the environment in 2022. What Happened: According to research conducted by Forex Suggest, 1,423 tons of emissions were released by the Dogecoin ecosystem in 2021, while the annual CO2 emissions in 2022 dropped to 1,063 tons — a drop of 25%.
Fastenal Says Q4 Sales Growth Impacted By Softer Markets Of Consumer Goods, Construction
Fastenal Company FAST reported Q4 sales of $1.69 billion, up 10.7% Y/Y, marginally beating the consensus of $1.68 billion. The company experienced higher unit sales in the fourth quarter due to growth in underlying demand in markets tied to industrial capital goods and commodities, offset by softer markets tied to consumer goods and relatively lower growth in construction.
Why Starbox Group Shares Are Trading Higher By 22%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Tricida, Inc. TCDA rose 37.7% to $0.1898 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI rose 26.7% to $7.16 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Wednesday. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX shares rose 22.1% to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the company...
Comments / 0