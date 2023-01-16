ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Fastenal Says Q4 Sales Growth Impacted By Softer Markets Of Consumer Goods, Construction

Fastenal Company FAST reported Q4 sales of $1.69 billion, up 10.7% Y/Y, marginally beating the consensus of $1.68 billion. The company experienced higher unit sales in the fourth quarter due to growth in underlying demand in markets tied to industrial capital goods and commodities, offset by softer markets tied to consumer goods and relatively lower growth in construction.

